Devin Duvernay Draws Comparisons to Steve Smith, Other Past 'Tough Guy' Ravens Receivers

In Duvernay, both Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta see a wide receiver who already plays like a Raven. He brings a tenacity to the field reminiscent of several standout receivers who have made their mark in Baltimore.

"He's a tough guy," DeCosta said, after the Ravens drafted the Texas wide receiver in the third round. "He reminds me of a few guys that we've had here in Baltimore, and I'll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out."

"I don't think Devin is the biggest guy by any stretch, but he's very tough, very physical, catches the ball really well, and he's really tough with the football. So, I like those competitive guys who don't go down, and he kind of has that style to him. He's almost like a running back with the football."