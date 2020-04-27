Monday, Apr 27, 2020 01:58 PM

Devin Duvernay Draws Comparisons to Steve Smith, Other Past 'Tough Guy' Ravens Receivers

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042720_SmithDuvernay
Shawn Hubbard/Chuck Burton/Baltimore Ravens/AP Photo
Former WR Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Devurnay

Immediately after the Ravens drafted Devin Duvernay, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an enthusiastic fist pump.

In Duvernay, both Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta see a wide receiver who already plays like a Raven. He brings a tenacity to the field reminiscent of several standout receivers who have made their mark in Baltimore.

"He's a tough guy," DeCosta said, after the Ravens drafted the Texas wide receiver in the third round. "He reminds me of a few guys that we've had here in Baltimore, and I'll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out."

"I don't think Devin is the biggest guy by any stretch, but he's very tough, very physical, catches the ball really well, and he's really tough with the football. So, I like those competitive guys who don't go down, and he kind of has that style to him. He's almost like a running back with the football."

In college, Duvernay used his chiseled 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame to willingly take on tacklers after making the catch. Defensive backs learned that Duvernay could run by them, but he could also run over them. Here he is taking on LSU safety Grant Delpit, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round.

Duvernay takes comparisons to Smith, Boldin and Mason as a compliment, and he is old to enough to be very familiar with Smith, whose final season with the Ravens was 2016. In his phone call to Duvernay before making the pick official, DeCosta brought up Smith's name.

"I grew up watching him and loved his game," Duvernay said of Smith. "[He] was kind of somebody I loved watching and wanted to be like – play with that chip on my shoulder. It means a lot to get a comparison like that."

Smith was 5-foot-9, 195 pounds but played much bigger than his size. He had good speed as well, running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and beginning his career as a dangerous returner. Duvernay is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and a touch faster, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.

While Smith was an all-time great trash-talker, don't expect to hear much smack talk from Duvernay. In fact, people around the Texas program joked about how quiet Duvernay was.

"He charges by the word," Texas Associate Athletic Director John Bianco told ESPN.com.

However, what Duvernay does share with Smith is a love for competition. He was all-business on the practice field at Texas, voted a team captain for his leadership. His practice battles against Ravens corners like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young have the potential to be very interesting.

Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns last season, doing damage whether he lined up in the slot or outside. And like Boldin, Mason and Smith, Duvernay has powerful hands to make contested catches which should endear him to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Duvernay's blistering speed in the 40-yard dash helped his draft stock, but his reliable hands made him stand out more.

"In his career, he had over 160 catches with one drop," Harbaugh said. I didn't see a drop on tape this last year. He's only 5-10, [but he's a] strong, tough, real competitive guy. He has a little chip on his shoulder. When we talked to him on the phone, he was excited, but he was a little miffed, too, that he was still there, which I love when guys feel that way, especially in the third round. I think he feels like he has something to prove."

Duvernay thought he should've been higher than a third-round pick, and he enters the NFL determined to exceed expectations.

"I work extremely hard to put myself in position to be successful," Duvernay said. "Yes, [there's] a chip on my shoulder. [I'm] always playing with it. I feel like I have to. It keeps me going and allows me to play with that edge, play mean and physical."

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising