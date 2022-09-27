Devin Duvernay Is 'Flourishing' as Ravens' All-Around Weapon

Making impact plays as both a wide receiver and returner, Duvernay has been one of Baltimore's top weapons in the young season and nobody close to him is surprised. He's one of the quietest players on the team, but his intensity speaks volumes. Duvernay was in the weight room Monday, the day after making more splash plays that helped the Ravens defeat the Patriots.

Working hard and not resting on accomplishments is typical for Duvernay. His diligence is a major reason why he keeps getting better. Harbaugh always believed Duvernay could excel in the NFL as a receiver and Pro Bowl special teams player with breakaway speed and the ability make difficult catches.

"Those are things that we felt like were in his skill set when we drafted him, but it takes, usually, some development in the National Football League," Harbaugh said. "He's been playing ever since he got here in some capacity, but to see him kind of flourish in the last few games in this season in fulfillment of those expectations is just great.

"I was in the weight room earlier and saw him, and he's never satisfied; he's just never satisfied. That kind of mindset is what goes a long way."