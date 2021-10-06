Devin Duvernay Leads NFL in Punt Returns Despite Learning on the Fly

Among returners who have averaged at least one return per game, it's Duvernay and then Tennessee's Chester Rogers, who is far behind at 13.3 yards per return. The New York Giants' C.J. Board has one return of 26 yards.

Duvernay has gained a league-high 189 yards on his punt returns. Cleveland's Demetric Felton is in second place with 154 yards, but he's had six more returns than Duvernay. It's not just that Duvernay has had a couple big ones; he's consistently getting good yardage.

Duvernay's first career punt return came in Week 16 last season against the New York Giants. He fielded it at the Ravens' 17-yard line, eluded one tackler, powered through another, and picked up 17 yards. Not bad for his first attempt.

"I was telling Coach, I'd never thought about doing it," Duvernay said. "But he threw me back there, and [I] had some success, and I've loved it."