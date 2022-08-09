News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Devin Duvernay went to the Pro Bowl last year as a special teams returner. Now he's also listed as a starting wide receiver on the Ravens' initial unofficial depth chart.

Duvernay is looking to prove that the same game-breaking talents he brings on special teams will lead to a breakout on offense. With the trade of Marquise Brown this offseason, his plate is much fuller this season.

"I'm super excited. Being All-Pro, Pro Bowl or whatever just encouraged me to be better," Duvernay said. "[I] continue to keep working, keep grinding and be a better receiver, and maybe one day that leads to being an All-Pro receiver. I just keep my head down, I keep working, and want to be the best player I can be."

Duvernay caught 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was also sometimes used as a runner, taking seven rushes for 50 yards.

Rashod Bateman will lead the Ravens' wide receivers and Duvernay and James Proche II may be the next two in the pecking order. Tylan Wallace is also working to carve out an offensive role, as other players contend for a fifth roster spot in the wide receiver room.

Duvernay could be asked to take back a kickoff or punt return, then stay on the field for the next play on offense. But he's not worried about his fitness level to handle both duties.

"No, fatigue is not an issue," Duvernay said. "I feel like hot days like this get you in shape. Going long stretches, things like that. I'm not worried about it at all."

Tony Jefferson: Every Ravens Safety Can Start

The Ravens' safety depth certainly won't be a concern this season. With the addition of Marcus Williams in free agency and Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the draft, Baltimore is loaded.

"My scouting report is that we've got all safeties who can start," veteran Tony Jefferson said. "It's a pleasure going to work with them every day, being able to pick each other's brains."

Williams and Chuck Clark have been the leaders in the secondary in training camp, with Kyle Hamilton, Jefferson and Geno Stone all rotating in behind them.

Being the 14th-overall pick, Hamilton will certainly see a lot of defensive action this season. Jefferson has started 66 games over his eight seasons played and was the Ravens' full-time starter for two-plus seasons before his knee injury in 2019. Stone, who is entering his third year, started one game last season but played in 15.

Jefferson Is Helping Williams Adjust to a New Team

In 2017, Jefferson was the prized free-agent addition who came to Baltimore with high expectations. Eric Weddle was the first guy to pick him up from the airport, and the two became close friends.

Now Williams, who inked a five-year, reported $70 million deal this offseason, is the flashy new toy adjusting to a new team, and Jefferson is helping however he can.

"It's not as easy as you think," Jefferson said. "Like I was, he was with one team prior to this, so you're kind of used to that regiment that you had over there. Then you're coming to a new predicament, with a bunch of new people that you don't really know and stuff. But luckily, here, everybody is pretty outgoing and accepting – not just from a player's standpoint, but from everybody in the building. So, it makes it a little easier coming in here, but, like I said, it's just [that] a lot of things are different, scheme-wise, different stuff. So I just try to be there for him as much as possible, because I know Weddle was able to help me out being here. So, I try to give him some of the thoughts that I got from Weddle."

Jefferson said he and Williams sit next to each other in meetings.

"Marcus, in particular, [is] just a guy who knows football and is really good at understanding the game; I could pick his brain a lot," Jefferson said.

Jefferson Among Veterans Who Want to Play in Preseason

Head Coach John Harbaugh is going to be judicious about who plays this preseason. He already said starters such as Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Justin Houston and Williams will not play.

However, the Ravens do have some veterans who are itching to suit up.

Tight end Nick Boyle, who is looking to regain his previous physicality, said he "needs to" play in the preseason. After sitting out the entire 2020 campaign and playing in just six games last season, Jefferson said he also wants to play.

"I'm pretty sure I'll get a good amount of plays in there," Jefferson said. "I can't wait to get out there and play – play fast, make some plays, show my worth, really. So, I'm not shying away from that. I want that."

