News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Jefferson Is Helping Williams Adjust to a New Team

"It's not as easy as you think," Jefferson said. "Like I was, he was with one team prior to this, so you're kind of used to that regiment that you had over there. Then you're coming to a new predicament, with a bunch of new people that you don't really know and stuff. But luckily, here, everybody is pretty outgoing and accepting – not just from a player's standpoint, but from everybody in the building. So, it makes it a little easier coming in here, but, like I said, it's just [that] a lot of things are different, scheme-wise, different stuff. So I just try to be there for him as much as possible, because I know Weddle was able to help me out being here. So, I try to give him some of the thoughts that I got from Weddle."