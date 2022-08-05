Takeaways From Ravens' First Depth Chart of 2022

The Ravens' first depth chart of the 2022 season was released Friday evening as the team prepares for next week's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.
As a reminder, this is complied by the Ravens' public relations staff.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the first 90-man roster depth chart:
Devin Duvernay is listed as the starting wide receiver opposite Rashod Bateman following the trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are the top backups. In reality, it will most likely be a healthy rotation, particularly between Duvernay and Proche.
With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still on the mend, Mike Davis is listed as the top running back that's currently on the field. The order is Dobbins, Edwards, Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Nate McCrary and rookie Tyler Badie, respectively. Dobbins could return to the field as early as Monday. This week, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the running back competition is still "wide open" behind Dobbins and Edwards.
Ben Powers is listed as the starting left guard with Tyre Phillips at No. 2. Jimmy Murray is No. 3. Ben Cleveland is listed as the top backup at right guard.
Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton is listed as Marcus Williams' backup at free safety with Tony Jefferson as the No. 2 behind Chuck Clark. Geno Stone is behind Jefferson.
Even though rookies are often buried at the bottom of the depth chart out of principle, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum is the starting center. He's followed by Patrick Mekari, who is also a top backup at other interior spots.
The Ravens' three starting defensive linemen, at least according to the depth chart, would be Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike. Brent Urban backs up Campbell at defensive end. Travis Jones is listed as the top backup at nose tackle behind Pierce. Broderick Washington is the No. 2 behind Madubuike at defensive tackle.
Although he's injured, Tyus Bowser is the starting SAM linebacker and, after the season-ending injury to Vince Biegel, Daelin Hayes is his top backup. Justin Houston is the No. 2 behind Odafe Oweh as the starting RUSH linebacker.
Malik Harrison is Patrick Queen's backup at weakside linebacker and Kristian Welch is Josh Bynes' backup at middle linebacker.
At cornerback, the two clear starters are Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Kyle Fuller is listed behind Humphrey and Brandon Stephens is Peters' No. 2.