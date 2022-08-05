Takeaways From Ravens' First Depth Chart of 2022

Devin Duvernay is listed as the starting wide receiver opposite Rashod Bateman following the trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are the top backups. In reality, it will most likely be a healthy rotation, particularly between Duvernay and Proche.

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still on the mend, Mike Davis is listed as the top running back that's currently on the field. The order is Dobbins, Edwards, Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Nate McCrary and rookie Tyler Badie, respectively. Dobbins could return to the field as early as Monday. This week, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the running back competition is still "wide open" behind Dobbins and Edwards.