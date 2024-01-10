Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice

Jan 10, 2024 at 12:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay returned to practice from injured reserve (back) on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window before he would have to be moved to the 53-man roster.

The two-time Pro Bowl returner was injured during Baltimore's 37-31 overtime victory against the Rams on Dec. 10 and missed the final four regular season games. However, the Ravens remained hopeful that Duvernay would be able to return for the postseason.

Duvernay averaged12.6 yards per punt return this season, the 10th-highest average in the NFL. He had a limited offensive role this season because of the Ravens' offseason additions at wide receiver, making four catches for 18 yards.

Tylan Wallace, who assumed punt return duties after Duvernay's injury, scored the game-winning touchdown against the Rams on a dramatic 76-yard return. Wallace has averaged a league-high 21.2 yards on six returns. Justice Hill has taken over for Duvernay on kick returns and broke a 78-yard return against the Dolphins.

In other roster moves, the Ravens signed wide receiver Dan Chisena as a practice squad exception. Undrafted out of Penn State in 2020, Chisena made the Vikings' 53-man roster as a rookie and played exclusively on special teams. He was waived by Minnesota in 2022 and has spent most of this season on Arizona's practice squad. He has 11 career tackles on special teams and a fumble recovery.

Former Maryland running back Jake Funk, a native of Montgomery County, has been terminated from the practice squad after being signed last month.

