Late for Work 4/15: The 'Perfect' Pick for the Ravens

ILB Devin Lloyd Is 'Perfect Pick' for Ravens

Utah inside linebacker Devin Lloyd has become a popular first-round pick for the Ravens in mock drafts.

NFL.com's Adam Rank is the latest pundit to mock Lloyd to Baltimore with the 14th-overall selection. Rank based his mock draft on what teams should do, not what he thinks they will do.

"There is no player in this draft I look at more and think, 'This guy should be a Raven,' than my guy Devin Lloyd," Rank wrote. "He's the kind of player who can get to the passer and also excels in coverage. I'm telling you, there's no such thing as the perfect pick. But this might be the perfect pick."

As noted in our latest mock draft roundup, The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL Network's Rhett Lewis also have the Ravens selecting Lloyd. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter said Lloyd is the "ideal pick" for the Ravens.

On a side note, Brugler has the Ravens selecting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round (45th overall), and Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (76th) and Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders (100th) in the third round.