Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Defense Dominates Picks for Ravens 

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 0 interceptions
"The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Cambell) is back, but he's 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers in the run game. He's physical."
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
"Davis and Calais Campbell together in Baltimore. Yes, please."
"Davis is pretty much exactly what I picture when I think about a Ravens' defensive lineman: He's big, long, extraordinarily athletic, and disruptive. He brings day-one impact potential as a run-plugging two- gap player but also has intriguing upside as a a pass rusher."
EDGE, George Karlaftis, Purdue
2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
"Karlaftis is a rugged edge defender who can play with a hand down or standing up. He'd fit the Ravens' culture and has underrated power rushing talent."
ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah
2021 stats: 14 games, 111 tackles, 7 sacks, 22 tackles for loss
"This is a really interesting choice for the Ravens. Calais Campbell's re-signing over the weekend lessens the immediate need at defensive line, helping Lloyd feel like the better value for Baltimore in this slot. And you wonder if the Ravens would prefer (Devonte) Wyatt's teammate, Jordan Davis, from an interior D-line perspective. All of that clears the picture to select PFF's best available player and the top linebacker in this draft. Lloyd is a nice fit on the second level of the Ravens' defense, joining fellow young 'backers Patrick Queen, Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"I don't think anyone would be surprised if the Ravens drafted an offensive tackle (Trevor Penning), edge rusher (George Karlaftis) or defensive lineman (Jordan Davis) here. But a versatile linebacker like Lloyd will also be an appealing option with four-down skills that would be a great fit in Baltimore's scheme."
OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
"Baltimore traded away Orlando Brown Jr., and Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries of late. Considering the ground game is the foundation of the Ravens' offense, the franchise would be wise to invest in the position and have some options down the road. There is a lot of buzz that the Northern Iowa product is not going to make it beyond this pick."