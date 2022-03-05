Two Top Linebackers Think Ray Lewis When They Hear Ravens

Dean's face lit up when asked about the possibility of following in Lewis' footsteps in Baltimore. Lewis was also seen as undersized when entering the draft in 1996, and that caused him to slip to Baltimore in the first round.

"Of course with Ray they have a tradition of linebackers," Dean said. "Right now they have P. (Patrick) Queen. They're definitely somebody I watched and studied during my time and development becoming a linebacker."

Queen's play took a step forward last season when he moved to WILL linebacker and Josh Bynes took over as MIKE linebacker. Bynes is a pending free agent and the addition of Dean would give Baltimore another linebacker who relishes a leadership role.

"I mean, leadership doesn't have an age," Dean said. "If you're good enough you're old enough. So I feel like you just have to gain the respect of guys. You have to know your personnel because you can't treat everybody the same way as far as getting on them. So of course I have to come in and earn my respect; I don't think that I'm going to go in and be looked at as a leader. It's something I have to earn and get that trust in."

Dean believes he's the best inside linebacker in the draft. Lloyd believes that he's the best. It's a comparison that will continue and neither inside linebacker is moving to the NFL lacking confidence.