Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell Deliver in the Clutch

Freeman provided a spark earlier in the game during a key play in the third quarter. On fourth-and-2 from Baltimore's 36-yard-line, Harbaugh made the gutsy decision to go for it with the Ravens already trailing, 24-10. Had they been stopped on that play, perhaps the Ravens never would have recovered.

But Freeman showed good burst by darting outside for an 8-yard gain, and the Vikings were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for chirping at Freeman from the bench after he was forced out of bounds. The Ravens went on to score during that drive, pulling to within 24-17, and the rally was on.

"Those guys were just doing what they're supposed to – run the ball, catching stuff. They were doing their thing tonight," Jackson said.

Minnesota entered the game with the 21st-ranked run defense and the Ravens offensive line won the battle in the trenches, wearing down the Vikings as the game progressed. It remains to be seen how effective Baltimore's run game will be against other opponents remaining on a schedule, including two games against the Cleveland Browns, who have the league's third-ranked run defense.

However, the Ravens coaching staff spent ample examining their run game during bye, looking for ways to create more running room for the backs. Against Minnesota, Freeman and Bell gave the Ravens what they were looking for.