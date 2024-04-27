Ravens Select Wide Receiver Devontez Walker in Round 4

Walker started at North Carolina Central but his freshman season was cancelled because of the pandemic. He then transferred to Kent State. Last spring, he transferred to North Carolina, but that's where trouble began.

Walker's season was shortened because of an eligibility dispute with the NCAA. Because of the pandemic and his openness about the mental health challenges he's faced, Walker and North Carolina's compliance department believed he would be ruled immediately eligible for the 2023 season upon transferring, but the NCAA originally denied the request.

After several appeals and backlash (including from the governor of North Carolina), Walker reportedly made plans to sue the NCAA. However, the NCAA reversed its decision on Oct. 5 and deemed Walker eligible for the remainder of the 2023 season.