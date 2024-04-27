Ravens Select Wide Receiver Devontez Walker in Round 4

The Ravens grabbed their rookie wide receiver and a big-time deep threat on Day 3, selecting Devontez "Tez" Walker out of North Carolina at pick No. 113.
Walker is a long (6-foot-1 ½) wide receiver with big-time speed who can help Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take the top off defenses. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, which was the fourth-fastest time of any wide receiver at the Combine.
"I'm very excited to be a Raven," Walker said. "They've got a good organization, good history behind them, a great quarterback in Lamar, a great offense that added Derrick Henry. I'm happy to be part of that."
Walker posted 41 catches for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. He did it in just eight games (six starts). Playing for Kent State the year before, Walker had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Walker started at North Carolina Central but his freshman season was cancelled because of the pandemic. He then transferred to Kent State. Last spring, he transferred to North Carolina, but that's where trouble began.
Walker's season was shortened because of an eligibility dispute with the NCAA. Because of the pandemic and his openness about the mental health challenges he's faced, Walker and North Carolina's compliance department believed he would be ruled immediately eligible for the 2023 season upon transferring, but the NCAA originally denied the request.
After several appeals and backlash (including from the governor of North Carolina), Walker reportedly made plans to sue the NCAA. However, the NCAA reversed its decision on Oct. 5 and deemed Walker eligible for the remainder of the 2023 season.
"I'm very happy it's in the past," Walker said. "I'm glad they finally made the right decision at the time. I was just happy to be able to be on the field and show why I belonged at that Power 5 level. It's no bad blood there with me and the NCAA. I'm just thankful they made that decision and I was able to do what I had to do to get to this point."
Even with all the distractions, Walker was still a big-time playmaker for the Tar Heels and quarterback Drake Maye when he took the field. Walker had the only 20-plus-yard catch allowed by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, the Ravens' first-round pick, last season.
When Wiggins was speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, he brought up Walker's name unprompted.
"I didn't guard no body with (Walker's) speed all year, so when I guarded him, he could match my speed, so I had to change my game up," Wiggins said.
Walker said Wiggins was probably the best player he's every gone against.
"He's very fluid in his technique, very fast. He's one of the few guys that was hip to hip with me," Walker said. "I'm glad to be able to compete against him every day. Going against him, it was a fun game."
Correcting drops is something he'll have to work on, as he had 12 over the past two seasons. Walker will also look to showcase a more expansive route tree in the NFL, as North Carolina primarily used him on linear routes.
Bleacher Report’s scouting department compared Walker's game to former Ravens/Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace. One part of the passing game the Ravens want to improve moving forward is connecting on deep shots more often. Walker's arrival, as well as his ability to play in multiple spots, should help Jackson and the offense cross that off.
Walker said he's been watching Jackson since he was in high school.
"He's somebody I wished I was on his team and now that wish is coming true," Walker said. "He's a great player. I love watching him. I'm looking forward to being aside him."
