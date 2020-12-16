'Dez Bryant Rule' Will Give Teams More Roster Flexibility

When Dez Bryant produced a positive COVID-19 test on Dec. 8, the Ravens were not allowed to activate another player that night to replace Bryant. The deadline for submitting the active roster 90 minutes prior to kickoff had already passed before Bryant was deactivated.

The Ravens defeated Dallas Cowboys, 34-17, despite being one player short. However, if another team faces that same situation moving forward, an allowance will be made for another player to be activated, according to Tom Pellisero of NFL Network.