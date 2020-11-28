Dez Bryant Signed to Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Bryant is joining the 53-man roster at a critical time, with the Ravens (6-4) having lost three of their last four games heading into Tuesday night's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be Bryant's first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry as he looks to spark a team that will be shorthanded due to the coronavirus outbreak that has sent 18 players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

"Of course being on the field is exciting, but I'm a natural competitor," Bryant said following the game against the Titans. "I'm extremely happy to be a part of the Baltimore Ravens, and that's the only thing that matters, is wins and losses. I don't really care about anything else – I just want to win."

Bryant spent his first eight NFL seasons (2010-17) with the Dallas Cowboys, where he became one of the NFL's top possession receivers. He will see his former team again soon, with the Ravens rescheduled to host the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.