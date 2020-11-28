Dez Bryant Signed to Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Dez Bryant's comeback has taken another major step.
The veteran wide receiver was officially signed to the 53-man roster Saturday, promoted from the practice squad after originally signing with Baltimore on Oct. 27.
Bryant has already appeared in two games and had four catches for 28 yards Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. His longest reception was a 16-yard completion late in the fourth quarter that helped set up a game-tying field goal.
Joining the 53-man roster will give Bryant even more opportunity to make an impact down the stretch. It's another step in a long journey for the 32-year-old Bryant, who before last weekend had not caught a pass in an NFL game since 2017.
Bryant's comeback attempt with the New Orleans Saints late in 2018 ended quickly when he suffered a torn Achilles on his first day of practice. The three-time Pro Bowler has shown perseverance to make it back, and he posted a message on social media to signify the achievement.
Bryant is joining the 53-man roster at a critical time, with the Ravens (6-4) having lost three of their last four games heading into Tuesday night's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be Bryant's first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry as he looks to spark a team that will be shorthanded due to the coronavirus outbreak that has sent 18 players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
"Of course being on the field is exciting, but I'm a natural competitor," Bryant said following the game against the Titans. "I'm extremely happy to be a part of the Baltimore Ravens, and that's the only thing that matters, is wins and losses. I don't really care about anything else – I just want to win."
Bryant spent his first eight NFL seasons (2010-17) with the Dallas Cowboys, where he became one of the NFL's top possession receivers. He will see his former team again soon, with the Ravens rescheduled to host the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
In another roster move, the Ravens signed cornerback Pierre Desir to the practice squad. The 30-year-old Desir has three interceptions this season,including a pick-six, after starting eight of the first nine games with the New York Jets. The Jets waived Desir on Nov. 17, giving the Ravens an opportunity to add the veteran corner.