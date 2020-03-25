Dick Cass Says Training Camp May Be Realistic Return Date

The unusual NFL offseason created by the coronavirus could continue throughout the spring and into the summer, according to Ravens President Dick Cass. Speaking on "The Lounge" podcast, Cass said he doubted there would be rookie camps and OTAs this spring. However, he remained optimistic that players would return for training camps this summer, and that the 2020 NFL season would be played.

"It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass said. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know.