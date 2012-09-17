Did The No-Huddle Disappear?

Sep 17, 2012 at 11:28 AM
17_NoHuddleO_news.jpg


The Ravens' no-huddle attack was all the rage last week.

So where'd it go in Philadelphia?

According to the official NFL stats, Baltimore went into the no-huddle six times against the Eagles, including twice in a second half in which the the offense stumbled.

They were in the no-huddle offense 22 times versus Cincinnati the week before.

But Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens were still in an accelerated version of their offense and getting to the line quickly.

"I don't feel like [the no-huddle] was tabled," Harbaugh said.

"We were still in it to some extent. Our pace was what we wanted it to be in terms of we were in more run-pass [checks], we were at the line calling plays quite a bit. We were in the huddle a little bit."

It was actually the Eagles offense that came out running the no-huddle Sunday afternoon.

After a pass of 23 yards to start the game, Philadelphia was in no-huddle on the next six plays and marched down the field until Michael Vick was intercepted by safety Bernard Pollard in the end zone.

Baltimore responded with some no-huddle of its own on its first drive after the interception. But that was quickly halted when quarterback Joe Flacco was sack/stripped by defensive end Trent Cole and the Eagles recovered deep in Ravens territory.

The Ravens continued with the no-huddle approach the next drive after picking up a couple first downs. They used it on three straight plays that produced 19 yards. Baltimore slowed down to call the 5-yard Vonta Leach touchdown run.

Baltimore didn't use the no-huddle at all in the second quarter. It came out in it for two plays to start the second half and got a 16-yard reception by tight end Dennis Pitta on one. That was the Ravens' last first down until the final play of the third quarter, and also the last time the Ravens used the no-huddle.

Crowd noise at Lincoln Financial Field was another reason for less hurry-up because visiting quarterbacks have more difficulties communicating. to communicate.

"Crowd noise is always a factor in a stadium like that, especially when the game got close," Harbaugh said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens are going to need other offensive weapons to step up against a tough Saints defense.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Getting Season-Ending Foot Surgery

The sophomore wide receiver is done after six games after opting to have Lisfranc foot surgery.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Super Bowl Throwback for New Orleans

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

news

Roquan Smith Feels He Can Help Ravens 'Win the Big Game'

New Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said he was shocked to be traded, but happy to land in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: When Will the Ravens Invest at Wide Receiver?

Will Roquan Smith have a large role immediately? Can the Ravens sign Smith long-term? Will DeSean Jackson make his debut on Monday night?

news

Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could have two more outside linebackers playing on Monday Night Football.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising