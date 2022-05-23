Ravens Sign Former Navy Linebacker Diego Fagot

Former Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot, who practiced with the Ravens during rookie minicamp, has officially signed with the team.

Fagot was granted permission to pursue a career in professional sports on Saturday by the Department of Defense. Athletes who are approved to pursue an athletic career are not commissioned as officers until their athletic careers are complete, at which time they begin their mandatory military requirement of at least five years.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Fagot is a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection who had 94 tackles last season and was named the Shrine Bowl defensive MVP, but he was not selected in the 2022 draft.