Ravens Sign Former Navy Linebacker Diego Fagot

May 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052322-Fagot
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
LB Diego Fagot

Former Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot, who practiced with the Ravens during rookie minicamp, has officially signed with the team.

Fagot was granted permission to pursue a career in professional sports on Saturday by the Department of Defense. Athletes who are approved to pursue an athletic career are not commissioned as officers until their athletic careers are complete, at which time they begin their mandatory military requirement of at least five years.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Fagot is a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection who had 94 tackles last season and was named the Shrine Bowl defensive MVP, but he was not selected in the 2022 draft.

He will have an opportunity to resume competing with the Ravens' group of inside linebackers when OTAs begin this week. Baltimore also signed two other undrafted inside linebackers in Michigan's John Ross and Auburn's Zakoby McClain.

Related Content

news

Ravens Productions Receives Nine Emmy Nominations

Watch the nine videos that have been nominated for regional Emmy awards.

news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

Joe Burrow feels there's too much talk about him being sacked so often. The Steelers are narrowing the search for their next GM.

news

Rashod Bateman's Reaction to Marquise Brown Trade: 'It's My Time'

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman feels he's stepping into the leadership role in the room and doesn't want to let his teammates down.

news

Brent Urban Officially Returns to Ravens

Originally drafted by the Ravens, Brent Urban will return to add another veteran to the defensive line with Derek Wolfe returning from surgery.

news

Late for Work 5/23: Ravens Defense Expected to Return to Top-10 Form

Running back Gus Edwards labeled the Ravens' "best-kept secret." Reactions to the Ravens signing defensive lineman Brent Urban. Which rookies could be early-season starters?

news

50 Words or Less: 10 Thoughts Heading Into Organized Team Activities

All eyes will be on the young wide receivers at OTAs, but here are some other things reporters will be watching for at practices.

news

Travis Jones Signs Rookie Contract

Defensive tackle Travis Jones, the 76th-overall pick, signed his rookie contract.

news

Ravens Photographers Win Four Pro Football Hall of Fame Awards

Ravens Team Photographers Shawn Hubbard and Joey Pulone won three awards in the feature category and one in action.

news

Sam Koch Wants to Help Jordan Stout Be the 'Best Punter This League Has Seen'

Rookie punter Jordan Stout is eager to learn from Sam Koch, the best punter in franchise history who is now a special teams consultant.

news

Late for Work 5/20: Sam Koch Had Hall of Fame-Worthy Career; Full Reaction to Punter's Retirement

Are the Ravens one of two teams reportedly in talks with T.Y. Hilton? NFL Network pundits are split over whether the Ravens or Bengals are the AFC North favorite.

news

Ravens Teammates, Coaches Give Tribute to Sam Koch Upon Retirement

Former teammates and coaches expressed their admiration for Sam Koch, one of the team's most respected players who announced his retirement on Thursday.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising