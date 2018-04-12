Diving Into Mel Kiper and Todd McShay's Three-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

Analysis:** Kiper has the Ravens landing his top-ranked receiver in Ridley. Kiper has Baltimore passing on tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 21), quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 22), tight end Dallas Goedert (No. 25), wide receiver D.J. Moore (No. 26) and tight end Hayden Hurst (No. 27) to get Ridley.

Andrews is a red-zone monster (22 touchdowns in three years) who won the John Mackey Award (nation's best tight end) last season. Kiper had him going two picks after Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki (No. 50, Dallas). Kiper has Baltimore passing on Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller (No. 53), center Billy Price (No. 56) and running back Rahsaad Penny (No. 60) in the second round.

Ragnow is a big, physical center who is one of the most talented interior linemen in the draft. He didn't allow a single sack during his four years and was graded as the nation's top center by Pro Football Focus his final two years. However, he could slide because his senior season ended early with an ankle injury, which held him out of the Combine.

Round 1: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Senior; 6-5, 255

2017: 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, 7 touchdowns

McShay: "Baltimore needs playmakers on offense. While this spot would be high for Goedert, he's a rare two-way tight end. He has been hampered by injury during this postseason process, but he dominated small-school competition and his game should translate to the NFL."

Round 2: WR Antonio Callaway, Florida

Junior; 5-11, 197

2017: Suspended

McShay: "Callaway is a speedy slot receiver (4.41 40-yard dash) and return man who can make an impact after the catch."

Round 3: DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

Senior; 6-3, 265

2017: 20 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

McShay: "Lewis is a terrific run defender and can win with power or his hands at the line."

Analysis: McShay had Ridley off the board at pick No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers. McShay passed on defensive end Marcus Davenport (No. 18), McGlinchey (No. 23), Moore (No. 24), Jackson (No. 29) and a couple interior offensive linemen to grab his top tight end in Goedert. Goedert scored a whopping 18 touchdowns and posted 164 catches for 2,404 yards the past two seasons against lower-level competition.

Callaway is a talented player on the field, but has several red flags off it. He faced a sexual assault trial between his freshman and sophomore year, but was cleared of the charges. He was cited for marijuana possession in May 2017. He was suspended for all of last season because of his involvement in a credit card fraud scheme with teammates.