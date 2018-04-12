Diving Into Mel Kiper and Todd McShay's Three-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

Apr 12, 2018
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_KiperMcShayMocks_news.jpg


ESPN's chief NFL Draft analysts, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, have released their three-round mock drafts, and they're on the same page (generally) regarding the Ravens.

Pretending to be the general managers for all 32 teams, both ESPN analysts took a wide receiver and pass-catching tight end in the first two rounds for Baltimore. The difference is they flipped the rounds and names.

Here's a dive into what Kiper and McShay would do in the draft's first two days if they were Ozzie Newsome:

Kiper's full three-round mock draft

Round 1 (No. 16): WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Junior; 6-foot-0, 189 pounds
2017: 63 receptions, 967 yards, 5 touchdowns

Kiper: "Ridley underwhelmed at the combine, but his college tape shows a player who's nearly uncoverable. I'm going to trust the tape in this case and still make him my top-ranked wideout (Maryland's D.J. Moore is not far behind). Baltimore could also target an offensive tackle at pick No. 16."

Round 2 (No. 52): TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
Junior; 6-5, 256
2017: 62 receptions, 958 yards, 8 touchdowns
Kiper: "Andrews essentially played as a 6-5 slot receiver for the Sooners, so he's going to have to learn how to block before he sees meaningful snaps. But he's a great weapon to add for Joe Flacco."

Round 3 (No. 83): C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
Senior; 6-5, 309
2017: 7 starts (ankle injury), 0 sacks allowed
Kiper:"The Ravens lost Ryan Jensen in free agency, and Ragnow could be the starting center in Week 1."

**

Analysis:** Kiper has the Ravens landing his top-ranked receiver in Ridley. Kiper has Baltimore passing on tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 21), quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 22), tight end Dallas Goedert (No. 25), wide receiver D.J. Moore (No. 26) and tight end Hayden Hurst (No. 27) to get Ridley.

Andrews is a red-zone monster (22 touchdowns in three years) who won the John Mackey Award (nation's best tight end) last season. Kiper had him going two picks after Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki (No. 50, Dallas). Kiper has Baltimore passing on Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller (No. 53), center Billy Price (No. 56) and running back Rahsaad Penny (No. 60) in the second round.

Ragnow is a big, physical center who is one of the most talented interior linemen in the draft. He didn't allow a single sack during his four years and was graded as the nation's top center by Pro Football Focus his final two years. However, he could slide because his senior season ended early with an ankle injury, which held him out of the Combine.

McShay's three-round mock draft

Round 1: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Senior; 6-5, 255
2017: 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, 7 touchdowns
McShay: "Baltimore needs playmakers on offense. While this spot would be high for Goedert, he's a rare two-way tight end. He has been hampered by injury during this postseason process, but he dominated small-school competition and his game should translate to the NFL."

Round 2: WR Antonio Callaway, Florida
Junior; 5-11, 197
2017: Suspended
McShay: "Callaway is a speedy slot receiver (4.41 40-yard dash) and return man who can make an impact after the catch."

Round 3: DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
Senior; 6-3, 265
2017: 20 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
McShay: "Lewis is a terrific run defender and can win with power or his hands at the line."

Analysis: McShay had Ridley off the board at pick No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers. McShay passed on defensive end Marcus Davenport (No. 18), McGlinchey (No. 23), Moore (No. 24), Jackson (No. 29) and a couple interior offensive linemen to grab his top tight end in Goedert. Goedert scored a whopping 18 touchdowns and posted 164 catches for 2,404 yards the past two seasons against lower-level competition.

Callaway is a talented player on the field, but has several red flags off it. He faced a sexual assault trial between his freshman and sophomore year, but was cleared of the charges. He was cited for marijuana possession in May 2017. He was suspended for all of last season because of his involvement in a credit card fraud scheme with teammates.

While McShay praised Lewis' run defense, others peg him as more of an interior pass rusher. Lewis logged 23 sacks over his final three seasons. Kiper has Lewis going No. 55 overall, three picks after the Ravens' second-round selection. So if Baltimore snagged him in the third round, it might be great value.

