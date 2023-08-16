Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Deploy Their Running Backs?

Mink: With J.K. Dobbins now practicing (though still limited), we see the full abundance of depth the Ravens have in the backfield. Justice Hill said after Saturday's game that the Ravens think they have the deepest running back group in the league. I went through all the depth charts. There's a lot of merit to his argument.

The first question is who makes the team. Currently, the Ravens have three locks in Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hill. That means the fourth spot is up for grabs between Melvin Gordon III, Keaton Mitchell and fellow undrafted rookie Owen Wright. It's going to be a tough call between Gordon, an established veteran who has shown his quickness, and Mitchell, an explosive rookie with return ability.

So how do we see the action divvied up? That's tough to answer. I expect that Dobbins will be the lead back, with Edwards getting the second-most carries, followed by Hill. The split has been fairly even in years past and I don't expect that to change all that much. Maybe Dobbins gets a slightly larger load share than previously, especially if he looks fully recovered from his knee injury. But Edwards also said he feels good after dealing with his knee recovery last season. He envisions his best season yet. Hill has had a very strong camp thus far and seems deserving of a significant offensive role too. It's a good problem to have.

At the end of the day, the Ravens' backfield features a good mix of skillsets. Dobbins is a shifty do-it-all runner who can also be a dangerous pass catcher. His vision, patience, and burst give him home-run rushing ability running inside or outside the tackles. Edwards is still the hammer that can wear down opponents. Hill is still a speedster who can do damage in space, particularly on outside runs and as a receiver. Baltimore's coaches will likely use the runners situationally to keep them all fresh.