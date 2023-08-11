Gus Edwards: 'I'm Ready to Have My Best Year'

Aug 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080923edwards
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards has a hard time believing he's entering his sixth NFL season, but "The Bus" has never felt more ready to roll.

"I have a lot of experience under my belt, and saying Year 6, it seems like, 'Wow, this time's flashing,'" Edwards said. "But I'm ready to have my best year. I'm ready to put it all together. I feel like I'm in a great position to do that, and I have a chip on my shoulder. I just want to prove a lot of people wrong."

Edwards suffered a torn ACL in September of 2021 and it's been a long road back for the bruising running back. He missed the entire 2021 season and didn't return until Week 7 of last year, out of NFL action for 646 days. Edwards rushed for 433 yards in nine games after returning last year. He still averaged 5.0 yards per carry, a mark he's hit each of his four seasons on the field.

He's healthier and more confident now, looking lean and powerful and running without restriction during training camp.

With J.K. Dobbins on the PUP list, Edwards is the lead back on the first depth chart released by the Ravens' public relations team this season and is not expected to play in Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium (7 p.m.). However, Edwards has practiced every day during training camp, and he's ready to remind people what a load he is to bring down when he's running behind his pads between the tackles. He's ready to be "The Bus."

"I feel great. I've been practicing every single day," Edwards said. "[I] didn't have to pull back, not once, and I'm just building off of that.

"At this time last year, I was probably questioning myself like, 'Man, how is it going to play out? Am I even going to be back next year?' It was a lot of doubts, and this year I'm just … I feel great in the position that I am right now, health wise. I'm just ready to do what I can for my team."

Edwards is one of the team's hardest-working players and nothing has ever been handed to him. He made the practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and helped the Ravens go 6-1 down the stretch to make the playoffs that year when he was activated in October and eventually took over as the starting running back.

Running with power between the tackles is Edwards' bread and butter, but he keeps adding to his game. He's become more adept at making tacklers miss, and his pass-catching and route running have improved every year.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has a history of involving running backs in the passing game and Edwards has been catching balls consistently out of the backfield during camp. He's eager to see his role expand in that area.

"I'm ready to do whatever this offense allows me to do," Edwards said. "[I'm] ready to make plays in different ways, and I feel like that's something I've always been able to do. This offense is going to put me in that space to make those plays and get open in checkdowns and stuff."

With the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor, the Ravens expect their passing offense to take a jump. If that happens, it could force opposing teams to move their safeties out of the box, and Edwards is licking his chops at the prospect of running against teams that aren't crowding the line of scrimmage.

"It's a great opportunity to see some lighter [defensive] boxes," Edwards said. "In the past, like you guys are aware, we had to run through some tougher boxes. So, [it's a] great opportunity to our running backs in some space and I think we're going to make the best out of it."

Staying motivated has never been a problem for Edwards, but he's oozing with fire this season. He has never been part of an offense that looks this balanced on paper and he has huge expectations for himself and the team.

Edwards' major knee injury is finally in the rearview mirror, and his path to a strong season looks clear. He's part of a deep running back room that includes Dobbins, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III, but Edwards feels ready to make the most of his opportunities.

"I mean, I fought through a lot last year," Edwards said. "There were a lot of times where I had to step back from the game – even during the season when I [had] just [some] little knicks and stuff. So, this year I feel like I just have so much to prove.

"Shoutout to the Ravens organization for keeping me around and just giving me all the support that I need. It's been tough, but I'm back, and I'm happy, and I'm excited to see what this year brings."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

Practice Report: Strong Showing by Wide Receivers Battling for Roles

Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II were among the wide receivers who stood out during Thursday's practice.
news

News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Tyler Ott is fitting in quickly as the new long snapper. Jordan Stout's holding draws praise early in his career. Saturday's preseason game will be a family affair for Randy Brown.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Relishes Increased Physicality

Linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen feasted and the defense posted a goal-line stand.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Back at Ravens Practice

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is back on the field after taking some time to let his foot feel better.
news

Mailbag: What Will Patrick Ricard's Impact Be on Ravens' Offense?

Who could be the surprise starter Week 1? Who are the players to watch going into the preseason opener? Will Rashod Bateman be ready for the regular season?
news

Late for Work 8/9: Former Ravens OC Predicts Breakout Season for Odell Beckham Jr.

Robert Griffin III says the Ravens have the pieces to win the Super Bowl and be a dominant force. A pundit is excited to see how dangerous the Ravens defense can be.
news

Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2023 Season

Gus Edwards is listed as the starting running back on the Ravens' first depth chart.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Expects J.K. Dobbins Back 'Very Soon'

Trayvon Mullen could miss the entire season following toe surgery. Melvin Gordon's work ethic has impressed John Harbaugh. Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart is working for this third coach in the Harbaugh family.
news

Practice Reports: Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Hit Big Plays

Lamar Jackson connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a bomb, and that was just one of several big plays in Tuesday's practice.
news

Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Visits Ravens

The veteran defensive end spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising