Gus Edwards: 'I'm Ready to Have My Best Year'

Edwards is one of the team's hardest-working players and nothing has ever been handed to him. He made the practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and helped the Ravens go 6-1 down the stretch to make the playoffs that year when he was activated in October and eventually took over as the starting running back.

Running with power between the tackles is Edwards' bread and butter, but he keeps adding to his game. He's become more adept at making tacklers miss, and his pass-catching and route running have improved every year.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has a history of involving running backs in the passing game and Edwards has been catching balls consistently out of the backfield during camp. He's eager to see his role expand in that area.

"I'm ready to do whatever this offense allows me to do," Edwards said. "[I'm] ready to make plays in different ways, and I feel like that's something I've always been able to do. This offense is going to put me in that space to make those plays and get open in checkdowns and stuff."

With the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor, the Ravens expect their passing offense to take a jump. If that happens, it could force opposing teams to move their safeties out of the box, and Edwards is licking his chops at the prospect of running against teams that aren't crowding the line of scrimmage.

"It's a great opportunity to see some lighter [defensive] boxes," Edwards said. "In the past, like you guys are aware, we had to run through some tougher boxes. So, [it's a] great opportunity to our running backs in some space and I think we're going to make the best out of it."

Staying motivated has never been a problem for Edwards, but he's oozing with fire this season. He has never been part of an offense that looks this balanced on paper and he has huge expectations for himself and the team.

Edwards' major knee injury is finally in the rearview mirror, and his path to a strong season looks clear. He's part of a deep running back room that includes Dobbins, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III, but Edwards feels ready to make the most of his opportunities.

"I mean, I fought through a lot last year," Edwards said. "There were a lot of times where I had to step back from the game – even during the season when I [had] just [some] little knicks and stuff. So, this year I feel like I just have so much to prove.