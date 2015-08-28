 Skip to main content
Download Ravens App Update For Enhanced Performance

Aug 28, 2015 at 03:22 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

28_AppUpdate_news.jpg


The Ravens mobile app is already the best way to follow the team with exclusive videos and up-to-the minute news updates.

And it just got even better. The team has rolled out a series of improvements, which are available by downloading the newest version.

"The latest version of our app includes more feature upgrades than in any previous update," Sr. Manager of Digital Media Dave Lang said. "We really focused a significant amount of attention this offseason on enhancing the app by building features that improve the fan experience, particularly on gameday and at M&T Bank Stadium."

Here's an overview of the new features:

  • Fans can receive location-based messaging from places like M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens Walk, road stadiums and other locations. This messaging could include information about a specific event or details about discounts in the area.
  • Fans at M&T Bank Stadium can watch replays of every play from the Ravens game from three camera angles available to them. They can also stay updated with scores around the league by tuning into the NFL's Red Zone channel right in the app. This technology is additionally enhanced by the WiFi network installed in the stadium that will improve the speed of fans' Internet connection.
  • PSL holders are now able to manage their accounts from within the app.
  • Users can report issues or concerns with other fans in the stadium. Patrons can anonymously report issues such as unruly fans to guest services from the app.
  • Gameday participants can purchase parking in advance of home games.
  • The Ravens emoji keyboard is now available inside the app.
  • Closed captioning is now available in the app for the hearing impaired.
