Draft Experts Weigh in on Ravens' Pass Rush Options

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

If the Ravens are looking for sacks, Ojulari may be the best at delivering. He had big-time production with 14 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 10 games this season. Ojulari is extremely fast coming off the edge, showing the ability to turn the corner and get to quarterbacks on a regular basis. He's often been compared to Ngakoue for his pure speed and pass-rush ability off the edge.

The son of Nigerian immigrants, Ojulari also gets high praise on his character (he was the only freshman captain under Kirby Smart). At a little over 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds, Ojulari doesn't have ideal size for an edge defender, particularly against the run, but he still can play with physicality and is also comfortable dropping into space. While some of the other pass rushers in the equation have major question marks, Ojulari checks the boxes.

"He's a natural fit in their 3-4 defense. He's a fit because he has explosive first-step quickness and burst. He's a little bit of a one-trick pony as a pass rusher because he relies heavily on his speed to bend the corner and round it and get to the quarterback. With that said, there's nothing wrong with having a fastball that's unhittable," Brooks said.