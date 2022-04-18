Late for Work 4/18: Draft Simulators Don't Agree With Ravens' Top Needs

Why Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension Talks Are So Captivating

So frequently, Lamar Jackson has captivated the nation with his one-of-a-kind abilities on the field. But this offseason, Jackson has been the epicenter of the NFL world for his contract negotiations.

Unlike Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Jackson didn't reach a deal when it was first made available for both parties to negotiate and agree on an extension. And now, with each new quarterback contract signed (and there have been plenty of them this offseason) it's quickly propelled into, "How does this impact Jackson's contract talks?"

The reason for such reaction? Jackson is also one-of-a-kind in his approach to his extension, and The Athletic's Mike Sando offered five takeaways on, "what makes [Jackson's] situation different and compelling."

1. Jackson could become the first quarterback in the fifth-year option era to play out his rookie deal with the team that drafted him when an extension was realistically available.

"Teams drafted 25 quarterbacks in the first round from 2011 through 2018," Sando wrote. "Fifteen of the 25 never signed second contracts with their original teams. Of the remaining 10, seven had already signed extensions before they got as deep into their rookie deals as Jackson has gotten. … Andrew Luck and Cam Newton signed their second contracts in June before their fifth seasons. Jackson will go even longer than them without an extension if he does not sign one before training camp. This would not necessarily be a crisis, but it would be different – unprecedented in this era."

2. Jackson has no agent.

"There could be greater potential for hurt feelings during an eventual negotiation, depending upon whether Jackson takes personally aspects that an agent might insulate him from," Sando wrote. "There also could be advantages. For example, both parties can be assured that nothing is lost in translation. Additional levels of secrecy also could be realistic in the absence of an agent who might have relationships with reporters. … Whether or not having no agent is helpful, hurtful or a non-factor, it's different — another unpredictable variable."

3. Traditional fears about needing to get a deal done for long-term financial security seem overblown, another reason Jackson could have an opportunity to capitalize from gains made by others while he waits.

"Annual average salaries for top quarterbacks are increasing by roughly $4 million per year, a trend that could continue as other deals get done, including potentially between [Russell] Wilson and Denver," Sando wrote. "The APYs for the highest-paid quarterback and the five highest-paid ones on average have increased by about $7 million since Jackson became eligible for a new contract following his third season (2020). … Agents and execs think Jackson's patience could become very profitable for him, with minimal downside."

4. Sometimes even perfect marriages end in messy divorces. While Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal provides a precedent Jackson surely will try to maintain, it's unclear what fights lie ahead.

"The question now becomes, will any owner push back against a star quarterback by drawing a hard line and waiting him out? Could any owners consider selling their teams at huge profit, in part to avoid funding these types of deals?" Sando asked. "Jackson has placed himself in position to test these limits, especially if he enjoys a strong season with the Ravens in 2022. Does he ask for $50 million a year fully guaranteed? How about $55 million?"

5. The league has arguably arrived at what one agent called "an inflection point" that a player of Jackson's stature can use to his advantage.