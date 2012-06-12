Ed Reed Misses Camp For Unknown Reason

Jun 12, 2012 at 03:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

a50a9c032e9a47d88a10106dfefab643.jpg


Ed Reed's plans continue to remain somewhat of a mystery.

The Ravens opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and the future Hall of Famer was not in attendance.

"I have not communicated with Ed, so I'm not sure what the situation is on that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after practice.

Missing all three days of minicamp could reportedly lead to Reed getting docked up to $63,000 (plus another $9,000 for not taking a physical before camp) under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"The CBA applies and I haven't talked to him," Harbaugh said.

Reed's absence comes after he's made conflicting comments this offseason regarding his future. Reed has said that he's not 100 percent committed to playing this year and flirted with the idea of retirement, but then he's also said he could see himself playing another four or five years and that he wants a long-term contract.

Reed's longtime teammate Ray Lewis believes that too much is being made of his teammate's absence.

"I don't think it's an issue at all," Lewis said. "Ed has other things going on, a baby boy and he's really trying to focus on things like that. Sometimes life calls you away from the game and these three days won't take away from what Ed Reed's focus is, and that is to come back and help our defense be the best defense there is in football. I don't think it's an issue at all, not for us."

Lewis said that he has spoken with Reed and is confident that he will be in attendance when the Ravens begin training camp in late July.

"I talk to Ed all the time and I don't expect nothing different," Lewis said. "Ed is Ed and when July 25 comes up, Ed will be there and we'll be getting ready to roll."

Running back Ray Rice, center Matt Birk and tackle Bryant McKinnie also did not attend practice.

Rice's absence was expected, as he has yet to sign the franchise tender and is in the process of negotiating a long-term contract with the Ravens. Rice has not participated in any of the team's offseason activities, and the two sides have until July 16 to work out a long-term contract.

Birk missed minicamp because of a recent procedure to repair varicose veins in his legs. Birk was not allowed to fly after having the procedure and would not have been able to practice. They tried to have the procedure done earlier, Harbaugh said, but that wasn't able to happen.

The Ravens also decided to hold McKinnie out of practice, even though he is at the training facility, for conditioning reasons and Harbaugh said that they will likely continue to do so for the rest of the week. McKinnie's weight has been a concern in the past, and the team has been monitoring his weight and conditioning throughout the offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Six Ravens to Start Training Camp on PUP

Tyus Bowser, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ar'Darius Washington, Marcus Peters and Ronnie Stanley will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens will count on some familiar faces on the defensive line, but they're also expecting some of their young players to step up.

news

Training Camp Competition: Inside Linebacker

Patrick Queen is looking to be more of a three-down force on the defense next to Josh Bynes, but the depth is shaking out.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Training Camp

The Ravens quarterback arrived Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

Daelin Hayes hopes for a healthy 2022 season as he strives to establish his presence as an NFL pass rusher.

news

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters lead a versatile group of corners who will be crucial to Baltimore's defense.

news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

One of the best competitions of training camp will be for the starting left guard spot.

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

The Ravens have four spots locked up with one or two up for grabs as of now.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

The lead dog is clear, but there will be jockeying for roles behind All-Pro Mark Andrews.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Back

The Ravens know their two leaders once healthy, but there's a strong competition for who backs up J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

The Ravens don't have any quarterback competition except for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to push each other.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising