Ed Reed Practices Despite Hamstring Injury

Sep 12, 2012 at 12:25 PM
12_reed_news.jpg


Safety Ed Reed practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after leaving Monday night's game with a strained hamstring when he dove for the end zone on his interception return.

It's a good sign that the injury is not serious, as Reed said after the game.

"Everybody's fine," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. "Nothing serious with anybody."

Center Matt Birk (thigh), outside linebacker Paul Kruger (back), defensive end Pernell McPhee (knee) and guard/tackle Jah Reid (calf) did not practice.

None of the absent players left Monday's game with an injury and could just be getting rest after getting a bit banged up. The veteran Birk will likely get rest throughout the season and McPhee is returning from offseason knee surgery.

The Eagles appear to have a more serious injury situation. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin sustained a hip pointer injury in Philadelphia's Week 1 win and was held out of practice Wednesday. He has not been ruled out, however.

Maclin led the Eagles in receptions last year with 63 for 859 yards and five touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 96 yards and a score against the Browns Sunday.

Philadelphia's wide receiver corps is banged up. Riley Cooper (collarbone) was also limited in practice and Jason Avant (hand) was listed at full participation. Safety Kurt Colemen (facial lacerations) and cornerback Curtis Marsh (hamstring) were limited.

