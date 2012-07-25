Ed Reed Reports For Training Camp

Jul 25, 2012 at 06:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ed Reed has officially put an end to the concern about his status for the 2012 season.

The future Hall of Famer reported for the start of training camp on Wednesday, ending speculation that he might hold out or even retire.

Reed's decision to report for camp comes after an offseason where he hinted at both retirement and a desire for a new contract. He's heading into the final year of his deal, and said recently that he "spent a lot of time this offseason thinking about life after football."

But now he's back for his 11th season and looks to be on the same page with Head Coach John Harbaugh, who said Tuesday that he recently had a "great conversation" with Reed.

Reed's return gives the Ravens a leader of their defense and one of the best safeties in the game, who is out to show he still has several seasons left in him.

