Ed Reed Wants To Coach After Playing

Oct 03, 2012 at 08:35 AM
03_ReedCoaching_news.jpg


Could Ed Reed coach the Ravens once his playing days are over?

It's a possibility, Reed revealed Wednesday.

Earlier this week, cornerback Lardarius Webb talked about how Reed has been doing more teaching this year. Reed said the reason he's such a film buff is because he wants to coach when his playing days are over.


"I've come to know that I know I want to coach," he said.

"I love helping kids. I have my camp here, I have my camp in Louisiana. I was always around that. Coaching is in me. It's a part of why I study the film the way I do, the way I try to ask the D-Coordinator questions or go up there on Tuesdays and meet with him. It's just a part of me."

Reed has always been known for being a film buff, and said he's always had an open-door policy with teammates for them to come to his house to watch film together.

But the 34-year-old veteran said that as he gets to his later years, "you start to really realize what it's about."

Reed was asked at what level he would like to coach eventually.

"Right now it's just high school because I want to be around my son," he said. "I would love to coach at this level probably at some point, or maybe even college, because I feel like you can get the kids when they're young and still give them information.

"But I'm not sure right now, honestly. I know I want to coach somewhere around my son, because he's growing up and I don't want to lose the time I've lost with my family."

