Ed Reed Wants To Play This Year, Open To Coaching For Ravens

Jun 01, 2014 at 12:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_EdReed_News.jpg


Ed Reed isn't ready to give up football quite yet.

The future Hall of Fame safety remains a free agent, but he's still preparing to suit up at some point during the 2014 season.

"I know that I can still play. It's a matter of the right fit," Reed said while he was in Baltimore for Lardarius Webb's charity softball event Sunday.

"[I'm] definitely preparing to play. If I wasn't, you would have heard something by now. The offseason is going great. I'm spending time with my family. I'm not in any rush at all."

Reed, 35, looked to be in good shape as he moved around the softball field set up at M&T Bank Stadium, and he was also no longer sporting the grey beard and long hair that he's had the last couple of years.

Reed spent last season with the Houston Texans and New York Jets after playing the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore.


"I learned a lot about the process last year, and know my worth," Reed said. "I'm taking my time, getting myself all the way back to where I want to be. It will come back down to it somewhere in the season.I'll probably wind up somewhere. Or not."

Reed finished last season with 38 tackles and three interceptions. The Texans cut him midway through the season, and then the Jets picked him up for the final seven games.

For several years, Reed has expressed interest in coaching once his playing days are behind him, and he said Sunday he could see himself returning to the Baltimore in that role.

"I could see me working in the organization here," Reed said. "I could see me working for Ozzie [Newsome] and those guys, and Steve [Bisciotti] because I put so much into it and I know how they work. And they taught me so much.

"I think I can help pretty much any organization if I'm a position coach, a consultant, whatever. But I still have a lot to learn, and I'm willing to learn because it's a different craft when you're talking about coaching."

Reed is clearly still a fan favorite in Baltimore, as the cheers for him were louder than anybody else at Webb's softball game. He also maintains a relationship with his old teammates, and he spent much of the afternoon talking with as many people as possible.

"Anytime you're around him, you know it's going to be a good time," wide receiver Torrey Smith said. "He enjoyed himself and you know Baltimore still loves him, so it was special to see how they welcomed him."

The next move for Reed is somewhat unclear, as he plans to take his time determining if there is a place that makes sense for him to play this year. He laughed when asked about signing by training camp this year, and responded, "I'm not going to anybody's training camp."

Time will tell if he's able to find a team interested in signing him, but he also knows that he could end up riding off into the sunset.

"I'm not worried about the end. I'm not under contract. I'm not under contract, so I'm already at the finish line," Reed said. "If not, you guys will probably never see me again. I don't have to put in any papers. I don't have to sign anybody's contract. I don't have to go to any organization. Ed Reed and Barry Sanders, they did it their way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Two Top Linebackers Think Ray Lewis When They Hear Ravens

Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean could be on the Ravens' radar in the 2022 NFL Draft, and both inside linebackers are familiar with the standard Ray Lewis set in Baltimore.
news

Lamar Jackson Talks Super Bowl, Maturity and Motivation on LeBron James' Show 'The Shop'

Lamar Jackson said he looks up to LeBron James and how he's been able to win championships.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.
news

Georgia's Defensive Line Prospects Could Interest Ravens

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt are three defensive line prospects from Georgia who will be coveted in the 2022 NFL draft.  
news

David Ojabo Would Love a Reunion With Odafe Oweh

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo would relish being reunited with his mentor and high school friend, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
news

Late for Work 3/4: Is Lamar Jackson Willing to Play on Franchise Tag for Two Years Before Signing a New Deal?

CBS pundit predicts the Ravens will sign Von Miller and lose Bradley Bozeman to the Steelers. Looking at two potential replacements for Bozeman in free agency. Antonio Brown is linked to the Ravens again.
news

Trevor Penning's Nasty Edge Could Play Well in Baltimore

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, one of the most physical players at the NFL Scouting Combine, plays with a mean streak that could bring attitude to the Ravens' offensive line.
news

Center Tyler Linderbaum Presents Intriguing Debate for Ravens

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum isn't one of the biggest centers at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's definitely one of the best.
news

Late for Work 3/3: Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray Taking Vastly Different Approaches to Next Contracts

Eric DeCosta believes Rashod Bateman will make a 'big, big jump next year.' Free-agent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is named a good fit for the Ravens. Should the Ravens trade up to land safety Kyle Hamilton?
news

Eric DeCosta Hopes Calais Campbell Returns to Ravens

Calais Campbell has decided not to retire, and General Manager Eric DeCosta wants the pending free agent back with the Ravens.
news

Eric DeCosta Gives Positive Update on Ronnie Stanley

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is "excited" about his recovery from ankle surgery according to General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Eric DeCosta 'Very, Very Confident' J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back to Rookie Form

J.K. Dobbins was going to be a huge part of the Ravens offense before his knee injury, but the DeCostas have seen his rehab up close.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising