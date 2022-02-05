Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less on Eric DeCosta's Press Conference

No surprise, I'm giving a big thumbs-up to DeCosta's statement that improving the offensive line will be a "point of emphasis" in 2022. Yes, the D-line, pass rush and secondary also need addressing, but giving Jackson more time to do his thing is the team's No. 1 issue.

I'm also giving a thumbs-up to DeCosta's decision to pick up Marquise Brown's fifth-year option. Some things about his 2021 season weren't ideal, but his catches and receiving yardage have gone up every year. As DeCosta said, Brown is already providing what the Ravens would want from anyone replacing him.

He didn't say it directly, but it sure seems DeCosta wants a solid backup plan in place at running back in case J.K. Dobbins and/or Gus Edwards aren't 100 percent ready to go. I'd look for the Ravens to add a running back at the right price in free agency.

Understandably, Jackson doesn't get too worked up about anything he sees on social media. But I'm guessing he was truly humbled by Tom Brady's gracious if grammatically-challenged salute in an Instagram post ("your next"). In just two words, Brady offered high praise, optimism and encouragement from the top.