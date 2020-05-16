Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Although it seems the Ravens have been hitting Oklahoma hard for players in recent years, their 90-man roster actually has as many players from rival Texas as it does from Oklahoma – four apiece. Both trail (no surprise) Alabama as the school with the most players (6) on Baltimore's roster.

Interesting that linebacker Otaro Alaka and linemen Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike lined up together as starters on Texas A&M's defense in 2018. That unit ranked No. 3 nationally against the run and No. 32 in overall defense (up from No. 78 the year before) during a nine-win season.

Some think Joe Flacco might be finished since he can't play until August as he recovers from a neck injury, raising doubts about his ability to contribute, even as a backup. But he'd be an ideal No. 2 if/when healthy, and my hunch is some team will sign him.

Checking out the online chatter about the Atlanta Falcons, it seems there's no doubt Hayden Hurst's playing time is going to soar. He is the No. 1 tight end, no questions asked, as part of a starry skill-position group that includes Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley.