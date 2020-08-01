Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 12:00 PM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

080120-Eisenberg
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I don't know why Gus Edwards waited until this week to sign his exclusive-rights tender, as he had few options. But I do know he'll compete with J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill for the primary backup running back role behind starter Mark Ingram. Edge to productive incumbent Gus going in.

Even though Edwards led the Ravens in rushing as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and gained 711 yards as a backup last season, the front office keeps bringing in new backs (Ingram and Hill in 2019, Dobbins in 2020). Edwards has responded well to a lot of challenges so far.

Rookie Tyre Phillips' job description may well change because veteran tackle Andre Smith opted out of the 2020 season. Phillips is competing to start at guard but is also probably the most natural candidate to replace an injured tackle. My guess is the team adds a veteran tackle for insurance.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the opt-outs of Smith and kick returner De'Anthony Thomas surprised the organization. But I'm not sure either player was destined to make the final roster, whereas other teams have lost starters, sometimes more than one. To this point, the Ravens have to feel fortunate.

I don't think anyone should criticize a player for opting out. It's a scary time. Everyone has the right to determine how much risk they're willing to take with their health. Former Ravens (now Vikings) D-lineman Michael Pierce has done a nice job of explaining his opt-out decision in interviews.

Thomas' opt-out seemingly creates a situation where the punt return job is rookie James Proche's to lose. If he wins it, the first NFL punt he returns outside of practice would take place in a regular season game. Sounds stressful to me but Proche would not be the first.

"Antonio Brown to the Ravens" is this year's offseason rumor that refuses to die. But I've always thought it was much ado about nothing and I'll continue to believe that until proven wrong. One reason: the team wants to grow a stable of young receivers rather than rely on veterans.

There was a lot of chatter about the Ravens possibly trading for disgruntled safety Jamal Adams, and yes, I understand he's a terrific player, but the price tag basically ended up being two first-round draft picks, and sorry, I'm just not a fan of giving up that much for anyone.

I'm guessing the Ravens were thrilled with Lamar Jackson's pitch-perfect response to being No. 1 on the NFL Network's list of top 100 players. He was excited, as he should be considering the players voted. But he immediately added he cared more about bigger things like winning a Super Bowl.

It's a testament to the strength of the Ravens' roster that beyond their league-high seven players on the top 100 list (several teams had zero) are six other players who were 2019 Pro Bowl selections – Matthew Judon, Justin Tucker, Mark Andrews, Morgan Cox, Pat Ricard and Orlando Brown Jr.

Related Content

DT Daylon Mack
news

Ravens Waive Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack, Now Under Camp Limit

The Ravens also waived undrafted rookie punter Dom Maggio and now have 79 players on the training camp roster.
LB Patrick Queen & LB Malik Harrison on a fishing trip
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison Are Already Fishing Buds

Patrick Queen is quite the fisherman, and good news awaits at the Ravens practice fields.
LB Patrick Queen
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Focused on Making Instant Impact

First-round pick Patrick Queen doesn't envision being the on-field play-caller. J.K. Dobbins is excited about Ravens' 'complex' offense and benefitted from workouts with Dalvin Cook.
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: NBA's James Harden
news

Late for Work 7/31: Analyst Compares Lamar Jackson to NBA's James Harden

The Ravens offense flourished in part because of the unique way they used their tight ends. Marcus Peters is a sleeper pick for Defensive Player of the Year. The Ravens won big with the Calais Campbell trade.
Left: G D.J. Fluker; Right: OL Tyre Phillips
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Previews Competition to Replace Marshal Yanda

John Harbaugh gives a health update on Matt Skura, Tavon Young and others, shares his thoughts on Antonio Brown and talks about Jimmy Smith's projected role. 
K Justin Tucker
news

Late for Work 7/30: Snubs and Debate About the NFL 'Top 100 Players of 2020'

Lamar Jackson had the second-best MVP season of the past decade. Miles Boykin is high on a list of young players likely to break out in 2020. Ravens running backs are ranked ninth-best by Pro Football Focus.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Lamar Jackson Ranked the Top Player of 2020 By His Peers

Players from around the league voted reigning MVP Lamar Jackson as the No. 1 player on the NFL's 'Top 100 of 2020' list.
Super Fan Mo Gaba joins in on Ravens huddle
news

Ravens Superfan Mo Gaba Is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Before his fourth battle with cancer took his life, 14-year-old Mo Gaba knew he would be immortalized in Canton after becoming the first person in NFL draft history to announce a pick using Braille.
QB Lamar Jackson in a bubble (Twitter: @sahd4liberty)
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Taking 'Bubble Boy' Approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson indicates he'd like to let his deep running backs group do more of the running, shares his confidence in a 'Hollywood' Brown breakout, and explains the jet ski incident.
Left: WR Marquise Brown; Center: Lamar Jackson; Right: Antonio Brown
news

Lamar Jackson Is Still Hoping Ravens Sign Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson was impressed with the free-agent wide receiver in their workout, and spoke to Ravens team officials about the receiver.
Left: Jordan Reed; Center: Delanie Walker; Right: Charles Clay
news

Mailbag: What Veteran Tight End Could the Ravens Add?

Which undrafted rookie has the best chance to make the team? How will MLB's COVID-19 outbreak affect the NFL?

Advertising