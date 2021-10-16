Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

In the locker room Monday night, John Harbaugh and his players didn't actually vote on which of their 2021 wins was the most improbable. But I'll go there. The most improbable was the late comeback from 19 points down against the Colts. A million things had to go right.

You know it's a series of unlikely outcomes when a game-winning buzzer-beater that is the longest field goal in NFL history is the second-most improbable win. But while Justin Tucker's kick was a Superman feat, he had previously hit from that far in practice, so it was not THAT improbable.