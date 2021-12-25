Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens are rightfully receiving national kudos for figuring out how to give themselves a chance to win every week, no matter which players, or how many, they're missing. But a week in which they only had 13 healthy defensive players at one practice sounds like the biggest test yet.

Not to make light of a serious situation, but it really sums up 2021 for the Ravens and their fans that all anyone wants under their holiday tree is a few more guys coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play against the Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati.