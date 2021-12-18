Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Dec 18, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

12182021_Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens' recent run of four losses in seven games probably eliminates Head Coach John Harbaugh from Coach of the Year consideration. But results don't change the fact that he has done stellar work in keeping afloat a team continually dealing with debilitating injuries and other setbacks and issues.

Not to pile on, but Urban Meyer's exit, applauded in the Jaguars' locker room, illustrates one of Harbaugh's fundamental strengths. He is good at relating to players, getting them to respect him and buy into how he wants things done. It's a big reason the Ravens are always playoff contenders.

Although Harbaugh said Friday that Lamar Jackson "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Packers, it's not encouraging that he missed practice all week. My hunch is Tyler Huntley will command the Ravens' offense on a day when it'll definitely need to score to keep up with Aaron Rodgers.

The best defense against Rodgers is keeping him off the field. With that in mind, the Ravens had to be encouraged that Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard, Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips all returned to practice Friday, increasing the chances of them playing Sunday and bolstering the rushing game.

Special teams also will almost surely play a role Sunday if the Ravens keep things close and possibly spring an upset. The Packers' special teams are ranked last in the league in Football Outsiders' efficiency metric. Baltimore has a major edge with Justin Tucker, Sam Koch and company.

A lot can be gleaned from Huntley's amusingly succinct reply to a question about why he has performed so well in emergency situations. "Football's football," he said Friday with a broad smile. That's a young man who believes in himself and isn't overwhelmed or cowed in the least.

Encouraging to see Pro Football Focus grading rookie safety Brandon Stephens significantly higher as he settles into being a starter. It's still early, but the Ravens' 2021 rookie class may well have produced three frontline players with Stephens, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Sunday is huge, but if the Ravens lose and then win in Cincinnati next week, they'd still hold at least a share of the AFC North lead, depending on how the Browns do. The two divisional games on their schedule (hosting the Steelers is the other) are so pivotal.

Harbaugh's decision to go for two last Sunday made perfect sense. The Ravens had to do it at some point as they rallied. If they tried late, either to go ahead or tie, and they didn't convert, they'd lose. Trying earlier clarified what they needed and allowed them to adjust.

I'm guessing that when the Ravens cut Breshad Perriman in 2018, they didn't expect to look up three years later and see him catching game-winning passes from Tom Brady. But Perriman, now with the Bucs after numerous career stops, did just that last week. Kudos to him for being persistent.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Knowing He Might Start Hasn't Changed Tyler Huntley's Mindset

Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19) could still play Sunday. John Harbaugh gives updates on Daelin Hayes and Ja'Wuan James. John Harbaugh has a succession plan if he could not coach a game. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Packers: Lamar Jackson Questionable, Offensive Line Will Have New Starter

Right tackle Patrick Mekari has practiced three straight days. Alejandro Villanueva, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Ricard all returned to the field. The Packers also have offensive line issues.
news

Ravens Place Practice Squad Receiver on COVID-19 List

Wide receiver Jaylon Moore has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been spectacular against the Ravens and he hasn't handled pressure well this season.
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Friday, Still 'Has a Chance'

The Ravens quarterback hasn't practiced at all this week, with just Saturday's walk-through remaining before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Jimmy Smith Knows This Could Be His Swan Song

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith knows his career could be ending soon, so he's appreciating the moment and wants to do whatever he can to help the Ravens make the playoffs.
news

Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

See which NFL analyst took the Ravens to beat the Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 12/17: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Packers Game 

Could Tyler Huntley be a hot commodity in trade talks this offseason? Rashod Bateman makes Bleacher Report's list of 'struggling rookies who can break out in 2022.'
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line, Tight End Injuries Add to Challenge of Game-Planning

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley have 'subtle differences' that impact game-planning. The final fourth-down play against Cleveland was not executed as drawn up. Green Bay also has injury issues on its offensive line.
news

Chuck Clark Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have added two more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the virus surges around the NFL.
news

Different Week, Same Trust in Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley has never gone through an NFL week's preparation thinking he would likely be the starter. Sunday's game could be his best chance to shine.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising