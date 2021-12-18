Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A lot can be gleaned from Huntley's amusingly succinct reply to a question about why he has performed so well in emergency situations. "Football's football," he said Friday with a broad smile. That's a young man who believes in himself and isn't overwhelmed or cowed in the least.

Encouraging to see Pro Football Focus grading rookie safety Brandon Stephens significantly higher as he settles into being a starter. It's still early, but the Ravens' 2021 rookie class may well have produced three frontline players with Stephens, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.