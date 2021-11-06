Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'd be careful with getting too pumped up about the possibility of tackle Ja'Wuan James helping the Ravens this year. You never know, but he tore his Achilles in May; playing by December sounds fast. Regardless, James seemingly has a great shot to be a major contributor in 2022.

Game tape worth checking out: The Jets did a nice job of slowing down the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase a week after the rookie wide receiver torched the Ravens. Chase's 32 receiving yards against the Jets were 169 fewer than he totaled in Baltimore, and he also dropped a touchdown pass.