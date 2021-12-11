Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

It's interesting that the Browns are playing back-to-back games against the Ravens with a bye in between. But will that matter Sunday? A week off helps any team, but I'm dubious of back-to-back being an edge either way in a game between division rivals who already know each other cold.

With 27 receptions, Sammy Watkins trails the Ravens' team leaders, Marquise Brown (65) and Mark Andrews (64). But no one on the offense (outside of Jackson) has made more big plays in clutch situations. By themselves, Watkins' efforts with games on the line have made him a worthwhile offensive addition.

It's quite relevant to the Ravens that only three AFC teams (Jaguars, Jets, Texans) are out of the playoff picture and everyone else, yes, 13 teams, have at least six wins and a realistic chance of reaching the postseason. Woe unto anyone who stumbles down the stretch. They'll get passed.

Never imagined I'd see the day when the Ravens' offense is struggling to generate explosive plays with Jackson at quarterback. But here we are. Going back to Week 5, 15 of their last 18 touchdowns have come on plays covering less than 10 yards. Nothing is coming easily.