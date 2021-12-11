Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Dec 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

Eisenberg_121121

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Continuing to stop the run and get off the field on third down become the first commandments for the Ravens' defense with Marlon Humphrey's injury having pushed the secondary to the brink of what it can endure. When in doubt, keep doing what you do well and go from there.

Having said that, it stands to reason that the defense probably won't stuff Cleveland's powerful running game in Sunday's rematch as thoroughly as it did in the first game between the teams. But even a semblance of a repeat performance probably would be enough to give the Ravens another win.

It's understandable that Humphrey's injury has hogged the news. But the loss of right tackle Patrick Mekari, due to a hand injury, is just as important short-term, if not moreso, with the O-line needing to keep the Browns' Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney somewhat in check Sunday.

Mekari's injury contributed to the buzz generated by tackle Ja'Wuan James' surprising return to practice this week. No one knows when he'll be available this season, if at all, and whether he can be effective if he does play. But you know the Ravens would love to have the option.

Count me among those who think going into hurry-up mode more often might help the Ravens' offense. As Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman noted, Lamar Jackson generally looks comfortable and performs well when the clock is ticking down. Why not put him in the same mindset when it isn't expected?

It's interesting that the Browns are playing back-to-back games against the Ravens with a bye in between. But will that matter Sunday? A week off helps any team, but I'm dubious of back-to-back being an edge either way in a game between division rivals who already know each other cold.

With 27 receptions, Sammy Watkins trails the Ravens' team leaders, Marquise Brown (65) and Mark Andrews (64). But no one on the offense (outside of Jackson) has made more big plays in clutch situations. By themselves, Watkins' efforts with games on the line have made him a worthwhile offensive addition.

It's quite relevant to the Ravens that only three AFC teams (Jaguars, Jets, Texans) are out of the playoff picture and everyone else, yes, 13 teams, have at least six wins and a realistic chance of reaching the postseason. Woe unto anyone who stumbles down the stretch. They'll get passed.

Never imagined I'd see the day when the Ravens' offense is struggling to generate explosive plays with Jackson at quarterback. But here we are. Going back to Week 5, 15 of their last 18 touchdowns have come on plays covering less than 10 yards. Nothing is coming easily.

The Ravens' loss to the Steelers was looking bad when Pittsburgh, seemingly sound asleep, trailed Minnesota by 29 points in the third quarter Thursday night. The monumental rally that ensued, falling just short, exemplified why NFL ratings dwarf those for all other sports. You never know what you might see.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tavon Young Can Help at Outside Corner, Ravens Ready to Mix Coverages

John Harbaugh congratulates his brother and fires back at critics. Pernell McPhee is close to returning. Harbaugh is saddened by the sudden passing of Demaryius Thomas.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Banged-Up Secondary Is Getting Healthier

After losing Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the year, the rest of the Ravens secondary is getting healthier. Tight end Nick Boyle has returned to practice.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 14

The Ravens have dominated the Browns under John Harbaugh, but Lamar Jackson struggled in his last meeting with Cleveland.
news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Outlets don't know which way to go in a rematch between the AFC North rivals in Week 14.
news

Late for Work 12/10: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Rematch

Some pundits feel the Ravens have reached 'critical mass' with their injuries. Criticism of Greg Roman for the struggling offense is off base.
news

Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

A season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey will put more weight on a cornerback rotation that now features Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Addresses Blitz Plan, Spacing, and More Issues

Greg Roman puts his trust in Tyre Phillips to improve. Mark Andrews, Roman both say they could've done better on the two-point conversion. Wink Martindale isn't going to change Ravens' aggressive mentality.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Most Successful Uniform in Cleveland

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and purple pants against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Ravens Nominate Lamar Jackson for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Lamar Jackson is this year's Ravens nominee for the Art Rooney Award, presented to an NFL player who demonstrates sportsmanship and fair play.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Fans can tune in on CBS Sunday at 1 p.m. for the game from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising