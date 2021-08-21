Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Aug 21, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

082121-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Punt coverage by the Ravens is "must see" viewing with 250-pound Odafe Oweh at gunner, sprinting downfield with the possibility of splattering returners. There's an injury risk to him that'll surely be considered, but I suspect the rookie's forbidding combination of speed and size would lead to many fair catches.

It appeared to me Tyler Huntley was on his way to becoming the No. 2 quarterback even before Trace McSorley's back injury effectively halted their competition. McSorley is dogged and resourceful, but Huntley is a better stylistic fit with a bigger arm and more elusiveness and explosiveness as a runner.

High on my list of items to monitor in Saturday night's preseason game in Carolina: Does Malik Harrison keep playing like a starter? The second-year inside linebacker certainly looked the part last week. If so, it completes the positional makeover the Ravens envisioned when they drafted Harrison and Patrick Queen.

Also high on my list of things to watch: rookie guard Ben Cleveland's expected debut. He missed the preseason opener with a concussion, but none of the other candidates for the starting left guard job stood out, seemingly leaving it for Cleveland to take if he is ready. Is he?

One of the most significant moments of training camp quietly took place when Ronnie Stanley took on Oweh in a pass-rush situation earlier this week. The Ravens are being careful with Stanley, but when he matched the rookie's first step, it showed he is progressing toward being ready when needed.

Many 2021 mock drafts had the Ravens taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with one of their first-round picks. I admit, I liked the idea, but it sure looks different now that Jenkins is facing surgery for a back injury that has kept him out of the Bears' training camp.

I'm not ready to say the Justin Houston signing was the last act of the Ravens' roster-building process. They could still make a move if they see a hole somewhere in their lineup. Keep an eye on offensive tackle, where no one has taken command of the "swing" backup competition.

Count me among those who believe Ty'Son Williams' longshot bid for the No. 3 running back job is quite legitimate. Justice Hill's strong special-teams play gives him an edge, but after spending 2020 on the Ravens' practice squad, Williams has been trucking defenders all summer. That has to be considered.

It was an all-time moment when Ravens GM Eric DeCosta obtained a draft pick for a kicker who had never played in an NFL game and was cut three weeks later. But I'm wondering if that'll keep teams from talking to the Ravens about their talented rookie kicker, Jake Verity.

When gauging the competition for No. 3 tight end, a key question is whether the Ravens want receiving or blocking. Josh Oliver has the most receptions, but I'm wondering if O-line injuries and Nick Boyle's absence could boost the chances of strong blockers such as Eric Tomlinson and Tony Poljan.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Panthers

The Ravens will put their 18-game preseason winning streak on the line when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.
news

Late for Work 8/20: Steve Smith Leaves Lamar Jackson Off Top Red-Zone Threats List

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule aired frustrations with his wide receivers after Ravens' secondary disrupts offense. Ravens partner with DraftKings, but legal sports betting in Maryland is "months away."
news

Practice Report: Ronnie Stanley Takes a Big Step in Carolina

Ronnie Stanley looked good taking reps against the Panthers' defense. Derek Wolfe returned to practice after leaving early on Wednesday. James Proche II ends another strong week of practice.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to tune into Saturday night's second preseason game from Bank of America Stadium.
news

News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Is Impressed With 'Freakish' Ravens Offensive Line

No word on how much Lamar Jackson will play in the second preseason game. J.K. Dobbins trusts the run game will be ready. Dobbins is chasing perfection after his first fumble of camp. 
news

Mark Andrews Ends Hot Practice With 'Serious Cramping'

An ambulance was called for the Ravens tight end, who was quickly taken into the shade and given ice.
news

Late for Work 8/19: Brian Baldinger Expects 'Same Old Ravens' on Offense

Could Ty'Son Williams win the No. 3 running back spot over Justice Hill? Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top 5 in players 25 and younger rankings. Kevin Zeitler is predicted to have a 'bounce-back' season.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Ravens-Panthers Joint Practice

The Ravens' secondary stayed glued to Carolina's receivers. Derek Wolfe goes down but it's not serious. Mark Andrews has another strong day, and both teams play down practice scuffle.
news

Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

The Ravens offense has been banged up with injuries, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the occasion.
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Feels Less Pressure in Upgraded Offense

A practice scuffle settles down quickly. Derek Wolfe goes down but it's not serious, and neither is Marlon Humphrey's strain. Running back Ty'Son Williams is looking good.
news

Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Concert

With a new wave of Covid-19 spreading, the tour is cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the next five cities. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising