Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Punt coverage by the Ravens is "must see" viewing with 250-pound Odafe Oweh at gunner, sprinting downfield with the possibility of splattering returners. There's an injury risk to him that'll surely be considered, but I suspect the rookie's forbidding combination of speed and size would lead to many fair catches.

It appeared to me Tyler Huntley was on his way to becoming the No. 2 quarterback even before Trace McSorley's back injury effectively halted their competition. McSorley is dogged and resourceful, but Huntley is a better stylistic fit with a bigger arm and more elusiveness and explosiveness as a runner.

High on my list of items to monitor in Saturday night's preseason game in Carolina: Does Malik Harrison keep playing like a starter? The second-year inside linebacker certainly looked the part last week. If so, it completes the positional makeover the Ravens envisioned when they drafted Harrison and Patrick Queen.

Also high on my list of things to watch: rookie guard Ben Cleveland's expected debut. He missed the preseason opener with a concussion, but none of the other candidates for the starting left guard job stood out, seemingly leaving it for Cleveland to take if he is ready. Is he?

One of the most significant moments of training camp quietly took place when Ronnie Stanley took on Oweh in a pass-rush situation earlier this week. The Ravens are being careful with Stanley, but when he matched the rookie's first step, it showed he is progressing toward being ready when needed.

Many 2021 mock drafts had the Ravens taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with one of their first-round picks. I admit, I liked the idea, but it sure looks different now that Jenkins is facing surgery for a back injury that has kept him out of the Bears' training camp.

I'm not ready to say the Justin Houston signing was the last act of the Ravens' roster-building process. They could still make a move if they see a hole somewhere in their lineup. Keep an eye on offensive tackle, where no one has taken command of the "swing" backup competition.

Count me among those who believe Ty'Son Williams' longshot bid for the No. 3 running back job is quite legitimate. Justice Hill's strong special-teams play gives him an edge, but after spending 2020 on the Ravens' practice squad, Williams has been trucking defenders all summer. That has to be considered.

It was an all-time moment when Ravens GM Eric DeCosta obtained a draft pick for a kicker who had never played in an NFL game and was cut three weeks later. But I'm wondering if that'll keep teams from talking to the Ravens about their talented rookie kicker, Jake Verity.