Eisenberg: A Rotten Ending, But More Good to Come

It was a season in which the Ravens challenged conventional thought with a unique offense and set scoreboards aflame. Again, I would suggest it wasn't meaningless. Almost the entire offense is already under contract for 2020.

They did win the AFC North for the second year in a row and sixth time overall, so that's nothing new. But they won it by six games this time. Six games!

Far from meaningless, their divisional dominance bodes well for their chances of returning to the playoffs in 2020. They have needs, but increased salary cap flexibility gives them more resources to address them. There's a lot to like about what lies ahead.

Again, I'm not here to sugarcoat things. Like many, I thought the 2019 Ravens were close to a super team after they outscored their opponents by 249 points over 16 games. But the playoff loss revealed issues that were lurking.

The defense needs some help. It overachieved this season with a pass rush that wasn't overwhelming and a run defense ranked No. 21 in yards allowed per carry. Addressing those areas should be an offseason priority.

Also, Jackson is still developing. That's quite a statement considering he should soon be the league MVP. But he just turned 23, and there were times Saturday night when it seemed his confidence and competitiveness got the best of him and he tried to make all the plays the Ravens needed. Already fabulous, he'll continue to learn and grow.

That goes for the whole team. The Ravens are young now and hadn't trailed by two touchdowns since September. Being in that situation Saturday night didn't bring out their best. What unfolded, I suspect, was something akin to a teachable moment.