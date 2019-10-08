Eisenberg: Defensive Shuffle Worked, And There Could Be More Changes

Meanwhile, Clark was on the field late because Jefferson had gone down, and McPhee was there because he is more consistent than anyone at his position at generating pressure and holding the edge.

The Ravens didn't expect McPhee to have to carry such a load, but here we are, and that's why I wouldn't be surprised to see them continue to make moves to bolster the defense. The reality is Pittsburgh quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges gave the defense fits to some degree. Although the Ravens survived, they surely weren't pleased with some of what unfolded.

The pass rush, or absence of it, was especially alarming. Baltimore is tied for No. 23 in the league in sacks through five games. Harbaugh said Monday that the unit needs to generate more pressures and sacks, but where will that come from?

The answer might not even be on the roster yet. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is establishing an aggressive footprint in his first year, making it clear he is unafraid to take chances. With a lively trading deadline season looming, I'm sure he'll be kicking tires.

Why not? The Ravens have sole possession of first place in the AFC North. With the Steelers at 1-4 and the Cincinnati Bengals at 0-5, the division could be short on bona fide contenders this year.