Eisenberg: Eight Games That Shook the Football World

I don't think it's a stretch to suggest the winning streak has fundamentally transformed the franchise. Before, at least among fans beyond Baltimore, the Ravens were that gritty, over-performing team you respected but didn't necessarily fear. Now, they're must-see TV, the team likeliest to break Twitter.

If you've long believed the networks and national media overlooked them, it's time to find something new to grumble about. After eight straight wins, the Ravens and their star quarterback are cheered for, sought after and respected. You'll find them atop every power ranking. They'll be prime-time darlings in 2020.

That's what eight straight wins do for you.

Baltimore's sports scene has experienced few moments like it in terms of success that simultaneously surprises, exhilarates and transforms. The Orioles came out of nowhere to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers and win a World Series for the first time in 1966. That compares, as do the Ravens' Super Bowl wins, each achieved as a No. 4 playoff seed.

But this … somehow this feels different.

At 2-2, the Ravens appeared headed down the same road that produced a 50-46 regular-season record between Super Bowl 47 and the end of last season. But their best-ever run of regular-season performances – yes, ever – has changed everything.

I apologize for how my mind works, but as a college English major, I recall reading a great book about the 1917 Russian revolution. "Ten Days That Shook the World," it was called. A cool title, I thought then (and still do). And it works today with just a slight tweak:

Eight Games That Shook the Football World.