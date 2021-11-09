Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

The Ravens boosted their playoff chances when they won Sunday, leaving them as one of just two teams in the AFC with two losses through Week 9.

But there's a fine line between winning and losing when a game gets decided in overtime, with 65 points scored. On multiple occasions Sunday, the Ravens were vulnerable to losing to the Vikings.

When they gave up a touchdown on a kickoff return to start the second half, they trailed by 14 points and had a 12.9 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN. That didn't look promising.

Later, Lamar Jackson was intercepted in overtime; when he turned the ball over in OT earlier this season in Las Vegas, the Ravens lost.

But the Ravens were never more vulnerable Sunday than when Kirk Cousins threw a short touchdown pass to bring the Vikings within one point, at 31-30, with 63 seconds left in regulation.

I don't think I was alone in fearing the Vikings might go for the jugular with a two-point conversion try.

They'd just driven 75 yards to score. They averaged 6.1 yards per offensive play during the game and only needed two to successfully convert. They've got an assortment of playmakers.

If they went for two and got it, the Ravens would be in trouble, down by a point and needing to perform some magic in a hurry.

Asked later about going for two, Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said, "I thought about it."

I'm sure he did. The view of risk in the NFL has undergone a radical transformation. Coaches faithfully played it safe in most situations until recently, but now, emboldened by win-probability analytics, they're taking all kinds of chances.