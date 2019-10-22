Eisenberg: Lamar Jackson Has Profoundly Altered Ravens' Trajectory

Oct 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM
102219_Eisenberg

If the NFL's 32 teams could go back and re-select the 2018 draft with what they know now, Lamar Jackson would go a lot higher than No. 32 overall.

That's no longer in doubt, right? Of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round that year, Jackson is laying down the largest footprint. He is certainly the only one in the running for MVP.

While establishing himself as a unique and dynamic playmaker, Jackson has gone 11-3 as a starter in the regular season, won on the road in Pittsburgh, Seattle and Los Angeles, led a late-season drive to a division title (last season) and helped his team take a 2½-game lead at the bye (this season).

Bottom line, he has already exceeded what many pro personnel wonks expected from him. And what's best about it, the re-selection of the 2018 draft is just something to talk about, not something that actually happens. Jackson is in Baltimore to stay.

I don't know how the Ravens saw their near future unfolding after they drafted Jackson. Long range, it was clear he would take over for Joe Flacco at some point – that's why you draft a quarterback in the first round, to take over at some point. But it wasn't clear when or how that transfer of power would take place.

Even though Jackson needed more polish when he arrived – and still does – the Ravens were excited about him long before he became the starter. His speed and athleticism were obvious. The coaches quietly marveled at how well he saw the field – an underrated aspect of Jackson's game.

Still, I'm pretty sure the organization never imagined it would be able to pause so soon, just 18 months after the 2018 draft, and reflect on how profoundly and positively it altered the trajectory of the franchise with that one pick at the end of the first round.

It's an incredible tale, truly a longs-odds proposition – No. 32 overall is seldom a place in the draft that generates sudden and powerful change. But it did in this case.

Thirty-one other teams could have drafted Jackson and didn't. The Ravens did, boldly attaching their future to a quarterback whose skills didn't entirely match the NFL's accepted norms. Sooner than anyone imagined, they're experiencing quite a reward for taking the risk.

"We understood his arm talent was a lot better than what people thought nationally, or the critics thought," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game. "That's why we drafted him as a quarterback. We knew he could throw."

To understand how well things are going, you don't even have to watch Jackson play (although I highly recommend it). Just take note of what players on both sides say about him after the final whistle each week.

On Sunday, the Ravens' new cornerback, Marcus Peters, almost seemed lightheaded when asked to sum up Jackson's stunning performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Oh, my gosh. Let's not even get to that. Unbelievable," Peters said.

Translation: I don't really have the words to explain what I just saw.

Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, meanwhile, whimsically said he'd always wanted to play against Michael Vick and finally had the chance.

"I thought Kyler Murray was fast. He's on a different level. He's on a whole different level. He's in a lane of his own," Clowney said of Jackson.

Players appreciate talent, especially rare talent. Seattle Head Coach Pete Carroll said his defense spent all week preparing to stop Jackson and simply couldn't. As they say in baseball, sometimes you just tip your cap.

For years before he was drafted, Jackson heard questions about whether his skillset would work in the NFL. He has already answered those.

A year ago, when he stepped in for Flacco, there were doubts expressed about whether he could win games immediately, as a rookie. He answered those questions with a division title.

Before this season, there were questions about whether his passing and ball security could improve and whether the league had figured him out in the wake of the Ravens' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last January. How silly does the latter sound now?

He just keeps soaring higher and higher, carrying the Ravens with him. At this point, there's no telling how high he might go.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Falls From No. 1 to No. 24 on NFL Top 100

The Ravens quarterback was ranked atop the list last year following his MVP season.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

Scoring the go-ahead touchdown while directing a late scoring drive, Tyler Huntley had a good start in the competition for the backup quarterback job.
news

Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

After making his first start at center for the Ravens, Bradley Bozeman left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

The sound of fans at M&T Bank Stadium was reason to celebrate. The Ravens were right to sit Lamar Jackson. A handful of bubble players enjoyed good nights.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Saints Preseason Opener

Here's who stood out in Baltimore's 17-14 win over the New Orleans Saints in Saturday night's preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

The Ravens will put a 17-game preseason winning streak on the line against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Take Pride in Their 17-Game Preseason Winning Streak

Riding an impressive 17-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens play to a certain standard regardless of when they play.
news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis Wishes Patrick Queen a Happy Birthday on Cameo

Patrick Queen's mother booked Ray Lewis on Cameo for her son. Listen to the Hall of Fame linebacker's message.
news

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee

Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee
news

Late for Work 8/13: Dan Orlovsky: Rashod Bateman Injury 'Is Huge, Huge Concern'

Varying opinions about how long Rashod Bateman will be out. Sammy Watkins has become the iron man of the Ravens' receiving corps. The Ravens have the best secondary in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Analysis.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night.
news

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising