Eisenberg: More Worried About Ravens' Offense or Defense?

Although he had some ups and downs in 2021, Humphrey was still far and away the most effective piece of the reconfigured secondary. His loss is a huge subtraction at the worst possible time.

The Ravens have no choice but to just carry on with what they have, which includes capable options such as Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith. But they're all playing with various health issues that have limited their ability to practice lately.

The pass defense might be OK Sunday against a Cleveland passing offense ranked No. 24 in the league. After that, though, Baltimore ends the regular season against the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Rams' Matthew Stafford and Roethlisberger again – all quarterbacks who can light you up.

It should help that the Ravens are right at the top of the league in rushing defense, third-down defense and red-zone defense. But a habit of giving up big plays and points late in games hasn't gone away, as Sunday's loss illustrated.