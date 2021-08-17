Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Aug 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

081721-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

You could almost feel the anxiety rumble through the Ravens' fan base when it was revealed last week that rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman would undergo surgery on an injured groin and miss "a number of weeks," according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

The news revived unfortunate memories.

Six years ago, another rookie receiver drafted in the first round suffered an injury in training camp. Initially, it was hoped Breshad Perriman would quickly return to the important role projected for him. But his knee injury lingered so long that Perriman never played as a rookie, and that sour start morphed into an early career so underwhelming the Ravens cut Perriman after three years.

Fan reaction to the Bateman news could be summed up simply: No, not again!

It's an inevitable response, but my hunch is the similarities between Bateman and Perriman won't continue for long.

Yes, both were late first-round picks, Perriman going one slot higher, and both were injured early in their rookie training camps.

But I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Bateman's career follows the same, disappointing trajectory as Perriman's.

Let's be honest. Amid a four-year run of stellar first-round selections that included Pro Bowlers C.J. Mosley, Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey, Perriman was the outlier. He had the size and speed to excel but ended up being a journeyman – now 27, he has signed with five teams and played for four in the three years since he left Baltimore. (He is with the Lions this season.) Over his career, he has averaged 25 receptions per season.

Perriman did show occasional promise while practicing and playing in Baltimore, but overall, he couldn't create consistent separation with his route-running and struggled with drops.

Bateman is a better prospect. He is not only fast, but also a versatile and polished route runner with sure hands and the "three C's" - composure, competitiveness and confidence.

Although he missed his share of practices before undergoing surgery, Bateman showed his wares on the field enough in the spring and summer to draw high praise from veteran teammates who know talent when they see it.

"The guy is pretty good," fellow receiver Sammy Watkins said in June. "He runs just about every route at a professional level; he's doing just about everything I've seen myself doing as a young receiver or any top guys. I think he's a very special wide receiver."

Humphrey, a cornerback, said he initially "couldn't tell" about Bateman when they lined up opposite each other and went at it in practice, but after a few weeks, he told General Manager Eric DeCosta, "I think we got a pretty good one in Bateman."

I hate to pile on, but no one was saying anything like that about Perriman before he was injured as a rookie.

No doubt, the timing of Bateman's injury is a blow to the Ravens' plan for him to contribute in a major way to a more energized passing attack in 2021. He'll miss hundreds of reps, and he'll pretty much have to start from scratch as far as building chemistry with Lamar Jackson. Jumping right in and contributing as a rookie will be a challenge.

But those issues are overcome easily enough if/when Bateman is healthy. The only truly significant question he now faces is whether he can stay healthy in the NFL.

We'll see. He wasn't prone to injury in college. But neither was Perriman.

I think it's encouraging that the Ravens elected to deal with Bateman's injury aggressively, by having him undergo surgery, with the goal of eliminating the issue before it possibly lingers.

When Perriman partially tore his right PCL at the start of camp in 2015, he put off surgery, rehabbed, tried to come back and continually suffered setbacks.

This way, it seems possible Bateman could be healthy and catching passes from Jackson not too far into the season.

I can't say for sure, obviously. But that's my pick as the likeliest outcome. And if Bateman is healthy, it's easy to envision him clearing this early bump in his road.

Related Content

news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey have been placed on injured reserve and tight end Eli Wolf is among those released.
news

5 Storylines to Watch in Carolina Practices

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and young receivers James Proche II and Devin Duvernay will be among the players to watch when the Ravens practice against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.
news

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Limps Off With Reported Mild Strain

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey left Tuesday's practice and did not return, but it's reportedly only a 'mild strain,' per ESPN.
news

Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Wide Receiver Tim Patrick's Availability

Rashod Bateman responds to Dan Orlovsky's comments about injuries to Ravens receivers. Analyst says the Bills are the team best set up to defend the Ravens offense. Kevin Zeitler makes ESPN's all-value team. Could the Ravens land a draft pick for kicker Jake Verity? Ravens executive is named to NFL 40-under-40 class.
news

Around the AFC North: Trade for Joe Schobert Strengthens Steelers Linebackers

Bengals and All-Pro safety Jesse Bates reach an impasse in contract talks. Second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sparkles in his preseason debut with Browns.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

Trace McSorley is sidelined with a back injury that's worse than spasms. Ben Cleveland has been dealing with a concussion. John Harbaugh comes down on taunting. Odafe Oweh is a scary punt gunner.
news

Practice Report: Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley Ramp Up Action

The return of Kevin Zeitler to practice joined by Ronnie Stanley was a positive development for the offensive line.
news

Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

The Ravens' preseason opener showed what a difference a year and offseason practices will make for Baltimore's 2020 class.
news

Late for Work 8/16: Pundits Concerned About Ravens' Offensive Line 

Patrick Queen headlines best performances from the first preseason exhibition. Chris Westry is the first Raven to receive a taunting penalty after the league put an emphasis on the act for 2021.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising