Eisenberg: Ravens Can't Let 2021 Bleed Into 2022

The roster will be tweaked accordingly, and as frustrating as the season was, it gives the Ravens a chance to add an immediate difference-maker with the No. 14 pick in the draft. My priority list: 1) offensive tackle, 2) defensive line, 3) cornerback.

The offensive and defensive blueprints also surely will be scrutinized as the coaches study what went wrong beyond just injuries. There's plenty to chew on. Slow starts, poor tackling, red-zone struggles, and the offense's inability to handle heavy pressure were all issues at different points in the season.

A lot needs to go right, but players expressed confidence Monday.

"It's not like some crazy rebuilding has to happen. We've just got to get some guys healthy and add some new pieces to the puzzle, like we're going to do," said veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams, a pending free agent.

Williams continued: "We're the Baltimore Ravens. We're always in the talk, unless something crazy happens. So we're always going to be there. This was just a different year."