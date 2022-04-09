Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

Apr 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
John Eisenberg
Baltimore Ravens Columnist
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Not surprised the Ravens reportedly are interested in free agent running back Melvin Gordon III, according to the NFL Network. As much as they run, they need a quality alternative if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards aren't ready to go on Day 1. Gordon is certainly that. Thumbs up from me.

Hard to remember when there has been less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs. Four of the latest mocks at NFL.com each has them drafting at a different position (OT, DT, EDGE, CB) and every scenario makes sense.

There's also a fifth positional scenario that makes sense and could easily unfold. The Ravens could solidify their defense by taking Devin Lloyd, an inside linebacker from Utah, at No. 14 overall. Lloyd and Patrick Queen would forge a strong, young middle to build around. I wouldn't complain.

With seven picks in the third and fourth rounds, the Ravens are in ideal position to trade UP in the first round this year. If an elite edge rusher or cornerback is falling to them and the cost to get him is one or two of those picks, I'm in.

Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry combined to play 1,542 snaps at cornerback for the Ravens in 2021, and they'll all play elsewhere in 2022. No wonder GM Eric DeCosta said he was "concerned" about cornerback depth when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

Geno Stone's re-signing seemingly fills out the Ravens' depth chart at safety with Brandon Stephens, Tony Jefferson, Ar'Darius Washington and Stone behind starters Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark. But the lack of cornerback depth could mean the versatile Stephens switches to that position, where he played in college.

Although they haven't signed one in free agency and aren't expected to select one in the first round, the Ravens could still draft a new center. DeCosta said they've identified "four or five guys we like" at center who are projected to go "in the second, third or fourth rounds."

I cringe when I hear it suggested a draft is "pivotal" because the Ravens need immediate help at multiple positions. The reality is most rookies aren't ready to start, regardless of where they're picked. It's fair to expect one immediate starter. Two is good work. Three is a bonus.

Wondering if the Ravens' fixation on draft value could lead them to David Ojabo, the Michigan pass rusher who tore an Achilles at his Pro Day. He likely will drop out of the first round, but if you can wait out his recovery, you've added first-round talent at a discount.

