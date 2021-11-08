Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Overtime Win Over Vikings

Patrick Ricard has held several jobs in his time with the Ravens. Early on, he was a two-way player, primarily a defensive lineman. But he was so effective on the other side of the ball, as a fullback, that he became a full-time offensive contributor. Since Nick Boyle went out with an injury last season, Ricard also has filled the role of the blocking tight end on running plays and the extra lineman on passing plays. It's a whole lot of looks, and the 311-pound Ricard added another to his repertoire Sunday when he became, in effect, a wide receiver for a few minutes – at a key juncture in the game. The Ravens were down by 14 points. In trouble. Facing second-and-20 as they tried to start a comeback, Jackson flipped a pass to Ricard, who rumbled for 12 yards. After the Ravens picked up the first down, Ricard reeled in another pass and steamed 22 yards down the sideline dragging several defenders. A few plays later, on fourth-and-goal at the 1, he raced wide and caught Jackson's toss for a touchdown. The rally was underway. Those three catches for 35 yards were it for him as far as receptions, but they were huge. And the rest of the time, Ricard, as always, hurled his body into the line to open holes for ball carriers or keep pass rushers away from Jackson. He won't get any votes for the Ravens' offensive MVP, but wow, is he vital to everything they do. "Pat Ricard was responsible for one drive all himself, basically – in the passing game," Harbaugh said.