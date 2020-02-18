Eisenberg: The Biggest Factor in Marshal Yanda's Retirement Decision

Feb 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

021820_Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/T Marshal Yanda smiles on the sidelines of an NFL game.

It was at training camp in 2012 that the classic Marshal Yanda moment occurred – a moment that still resonates now, as Yanda decides whether to keep playing for the Ravens or retire.

On that summer day in 2012, Head Coach John Harbaugh asked Yanda to speak to the team at the end of a sweltering practice. Yanda was just 27, entering his sixth season, but his simple, profound message reflected an older player's insight:

"Embrace the grind."

That's what Yanda told his teammates. Embrace this exhausting crucible we're in, this daily test of our physical and mental limits. Do more than accept it; relish it. Because it's what gives us a chance to be great.

Within days, Harbaugh passed out "Embrace the Grind" T-shirts. Months later, the Ravens won a Super Bowl.

Coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe not.

Yanda acknowledged he borrowed the phrase from Dan Gable, a legendary wrestling coach at the University of Iowa, Yanda's alma mater. But it has stuck to Yanda for years because few Ravens have better understood what it takes, truly takes, to excel in the NFL.

Throw yourself at the job. Wrap your arms around it. Don't complain. Don't make excuses.

As Yanda, now 35, weighs whether to return for a 14th season with the Ravens, he's weighing that above all else. I can guarantee that.

It's not so much about winning another Super Bowl, although he'd love for that to happen, no doubt. And it's not so much that the Ravens have become offensively dominant with the physical, downhill style Yanda loves, although that, too, is surely on his mind.

A far bigger factor is whether he is up for another year of what it takes to excel and be who he is, one of the best offensive linemen of his era, so rugged and consistent he'll rightfully be in the Hall of Fame conversation.

Can he embrace the grind for another year? That is what Yanda is weighing. Because the grind never really stops, not even now, in the dead of winter, another season just concluded. You have to keep taking care of your body. Stay locked in. Start preparing to do it all again.

Is he up for that level of commitment? It's a question every player his age contemplates. Yanda was a kid when he joined the Ravens in 2007. Now he's a middle-aged father of three. As much as he has loved the grind, he's only human and I'm pretty sure that love becomes a kind of love-hate after 13 seasons.

Yanda, typically, is saying little. But his former Baltimore teammate, Trevor Pryce, offered what I think is keen insight into the thought process when I interviewed him last fall for my podcast, "What Happened to That Guy?", about former Ravens and life after football.

Pryce, who was 36 when he retired after 14 seasons, told me, "It's not the football. It's the grind. Anyone will tell you. Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata, they'll tell you, 'If I could show up on Monday and Sunday, I could play until I'm 50.' But you have to show up on Wednesday. That's why I retired. I didn't retire because I couldn't play. I retired because I refused to go to practice during the week and you kind of have to go."

The Ravens are anxious to know what Yanda decides, as it could impact some of their offseason decision-making, turning the interior of the offensive line into even more of a need that it already is. There's no obvious heir apparent waiting to step in for Yanda.

Team guy that he is, Yanda surely won't leave the Ravens hanging for long. And of course, they're hoping, really hoping, that he returns. He played terrific football on a terrific team in 2019. His seventh Pro Bowl selection was assured long before the vote was announced.

If he elects to comes back, you'll hear analysts say he wants another ring and feels the Ravens have unfinished business after their 14-2 season ended with a thud in the playoffs. All true enough.

But the real story will be he has decided he can handle another year of the grind.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says 'We'll Have An Answer' For Cover-Zero Blitz

Jackson suspects weather change contributed to his latest illness. John Harbaugh discusses Brandon Williams missing his third straight game. Ravens prepare for windy game in Windy City. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. Nick Boyle, Latavius Murray and Patrick Mekari all have a chance to return to action.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice After Two-Day Illness

Lamar Jackson is preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 after missing two days of practice with a sickness.
news

Cast Your Vote to Give This Puppy a Ravens Name

The third Puppy With a Purpose is here. WBAL-TV is working with the Guide Dog Foundation to raise the pup and you can give it a Ravens name.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bears

Check out the stats to know for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Late for Work 11/19: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bears Matchup

Was not re-signing Matthew Judon a mistake? Lamar Jackson is named the Ravens' most improved player. Film analyst says Dolphins' blitz success doesn't mean anything for Ravens moving forward. 
news

Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

See who the pundits think will win the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Remains Out With Illness

Breaking the huddle faster is a priority for the offense. Bradley Bozeman says the offensive line wants to protect Lamar Jackson so he can be 'Lamarvelous'. Return of Patrick Mekari would be a major lift. Wink Martindale says Justin Ellis has been a 'stud'.
news

Greg Roman on How the Ravens Plan to Beat Blitzes

After Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were blitzed relentlessly by the Dolphins, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman talked about what needs to change to handle it better.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work 11/18: Ronnie Stanley Is 'Really Confident' He Can Come Back From Ankle Injury

Excluding Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey is predicted to be the Ravens' MVP in the second half of the season. Jackson is one of the leaders of the quarterback evolution. Dolphins' Xavien Howard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Ravens.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising