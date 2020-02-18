Eisenberg: The Biggest Factor in Marshal Yanda's Retirement Decision

Can he embrace the grind for another year? That is what Yanda is weighing. Because the grind never really stops, not even now, in the dead of winter, another season just concluded. You have to keep taking care of your body. Stay locked in. Start preparing to do it all again.

Is he up for that level of commitment? It's a question every player his age contemplates. Yanda was a kid when he joined the Ravens in 2007. Now he's a middle-aged father of three. As much as he has loved the grind, he's only human and I'm pretty sure that love becomes a kind of love-hate after 13 seasons.

Yanda, typically, is saying little. But his former Baltimore teammate, Trevor Pryce, offered what I think is keen insight into the thought process when I interviewed him last fall for my podcast, "What Happened to That Guy?", about former Ravens and life after football.

Pryce, who was 36 when he retired after 14 seasons, told me, "It's not the football. It's the grind. Anyone will tell you. Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata, they'll tell you, 'If I could show up on Monday and Sunday, I could play until I'm 50.' But you have to show up on Wednesday. That's why I retired. I didn't retire because I couldn't play. I retired because I refused to go to practice during the week and you kind of have to go."

The Ravens are anxious to know what Yanda decides, as it could impact some of their offseason decision-making, turning the interior of the offensive line into even more of a need that it already is. There's no obvious heir apparent waiting to step in for Yanda.

Team guy that he is, Yanda surely won't leave the Ravens hanging for long. And of course, they're hoping, really hoping, that he returns. He played terrific football on a terrific team in 2019. His seventh Pro Bowl selection was assured long before the vote was announced.

If he elects to comes back, you'll hear analysts say he wants another ring and feels the Ravens have unfinished business after their 14-2 season ended with a thud in the playoffs. All true enough.