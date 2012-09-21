El Legado de José Ruíz (1950-2006)

Además de su labor con EBLO, José fué nombrado Director de la Comisión de Asuntos Hispánicos del Gobernador, y también elegido persona Hispánica del año 2011 por la Asociación Hispánica de Baltimore. José también fundó el primer programa bilingüe de radio con música latina, Fiesta Musical, y produjo el primer "Latino Fest," evento anual por excelencia para recaudar fondos para EBLO. Este incorpora música, baile y alimentos celebratorios de la cultura y el arte Hispano.

Desde su fallecimiento en 2006, EBLO ha mantenido el espíritu de José vivo. Aún hoy el juega un lugar importante en los eventos de la organización.

"Nos referimos a él como a un ángel cuando tenemos dificultades," explica Hollister. "Siempre le digo que su única responsabilidad durante los festivales es encargarse del buen tiempo, y así él lo ha hecho todos los años sin fallar."

EBLO se mantiene siendo una organización latina de mucha influencia en Baltimore y toda la región. Su programa tiene mucha fuerza mobilizante para asegurar oportunidades educacionales para familias latinas y también promueve toda la diversidad de aspectos de cultura latina dentro de la comunidad.

Sin embargo, no es sin la ayuda de muchos voluntarios que han mantenido a EBLO moverse adelante en la forma en que José lo concibió.

"Tengo que agradecer a los voluntarios del pasado y a los que ofrecen su participación en el presente para llevar a cabo el trabajo que ha venido a ser el legado de José," concede Hollister. Esa contribución inmensa no se puede menospreciar en la historia de EBLO, y continúa hoy en día según planeamos los eventos para 2013".

A José lo recordaremos siempre por su pasión y dedicación a la comunidad hispana. Creer es el mantra del botón el cual todos le recuerdan vívidamente usar, y ese legado suyo se mantiene vivo.

Durante la presentación en el campo, después del tercer trimestre del juego de los Ravens en Septiembre 23, Claire y su hija, Alba Lucia Hollister Ruiz, aceptarán orgullosamente el Premio de Liderato en Herencia Hispana en honor de José Ruiz.

Para mas información sobre la vida de Jose Ruíz, y para saber mas de EBLO, por favor visite: www.eblo.org.

The Legacy of José Ruíz (1950-2006)

A life lived passionately with humor, creativity, love, humility and service.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation one again partnered to launch the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards, which recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in all 32 NFL markets during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year, the Ravens honored the late José Orlando Ruíz as the 2012 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leader, recognizing his positive impact on the Hispanic community in the Baltimore area and surrounding regions. José, a Puerto Rican community activist, moved to Baltimore in 1979, and one year later founded Education Based Latino Outreach (EBLO), a nonprofit Hispanic institution that provides educational and cultural programs to youth and adults in the Hispanic community.

"It is such an honor to have the life and work of my late husband, José Ruíz, recognized by the Ravens during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Clair Hollister, co-founder of EBLO. "José was a passionate leader, and his legacy is evident in the ongoing EBLO programs that continue to provide high-quality educational enrichment and cultural presentation to the Hispanic community for the last 33 years."

In addition to EBLO, José was appointed Director of the Governor Commission on Hispanic Affairs and was named Hispanic of the Year in 2001 by the Hispanic Business Association of Baltimore. He also founded Baltimore's first bilingual Latin Music radio program, "Fiesta Musical," and produced the first-ever LatinoFest, the primary annual fundraising event for EBLO featuring music, dancing and cuisine celebrating Hispanic culture and art.

Since his death in 2006, EBLO has kept José's spirit alive. The foundation continues to grow and has stayed true to the mission that José instilled so many years ago. Even still, he plays an important role in EBLO events.

"We refer to him as our angel whenever we face difficulties," Hollister explains. "I always tell him that his only responsibility during festivals is to handle the weather, and he has done that every year without fail."

EBLO remains a major influential Latino organization in Baltimore and throughout the region. The program is a driving force in ensuring educational opportunities for Latino families and promotes the diverse aspects of Latino culture within the community.

It isn't without the help of many volunteers who have kept EBLO moving forward in the way José envisioned.

"I have to thank our past volunteers and those working today to carry on the work that has become the legacy of José," Hollister acknowledges. "Their tremendous contribution cannot be overstated in the history of EBLO and continues today as we plan events for 2013."

José will forever be remembered for his passion and dedication to the Hispanic community. Creer, or "to believe" is the lapel pin that everyone vividly remembers José always wearing and is the legacy that lives on.

During an on-field presentation after the third quarter of the Ravens game on Sept. 23, Claire and their daughter, Alba Lucia Hollister Ruíz, proudly accepted the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award in honor of José Ruíz.