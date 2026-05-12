Lost in the Shuffle: How Two No-Star Recruits Clawed Their Way to the Ravens

'A Legit Chance'

Due to the pandemic's recruiting restrictions, Cuevas signed to play at Cal Poly before ever meeting his tight ends coach, Casey Petree, face-to-face.

The pair was introduced in person at a café in Los Angeles. Petree got to the café early and was impressed when Cuevas arrived.

"He walked in, great looking guy at 18 years old, just big, strong," Petree said. "All he'd been doing was working out in his garage because they were on COVID lockdown, too. He was just in there crushing the Bowflex all day."

Some of Cal Poly's staff considered making Cuevas a pass rusher, but it didn't take long for Petree, now an assistant special teams coach at TCU, to see that Cuevas was in a class of his own athletically and had "a very high ceiling as an offensive player." During offseason testing, Cal Poly players would get in a four-point stance and heave a medicine ball as far as they could. Cuevas threw the ball further than any of the offensive or defensive linemen.

"Seeing him do that and then broad jumping 10 feet as an 18-year-old, you're like, 'OK, this dude has a legit chance,'" Petree said.

Cuevas redshirted his freshman season as he learned the offense and nuances of blocking. When he got the starting nod in 2022, Cuevas capitalized. In 13 games, he caught 57 passes for 663 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. In his last two games, he had 19 catches for 237 yards and two scores.