Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Terry stressed education over football. His sons did both. Zach was a straight-A student. All of them went to summer school to pick up extra credits and get a head start before their freshman years of college. All four sons graduated from college.

Terry did give them some football advice. Along the same lines as "get your education," it was that if they wanted to play, they better play with their head.

"I told them to know as much as you can," Terry said. "If you all know what you're doing, that's 99 percent of it. Everybody has athletic ability, but if you know what you're doing, you're going to be in the right place and you'll make plays."

Terry likes to joke that Zach was "one biscuit from a three-point stance," but he was on the shorter side. He wasn't the best athlete on the Texas football field, but he was certainly one of the most dominant.

His coach at DeSoto High School, Claude Mathis, envisioned Zach having a long playing career, but isn't surprised by his fast ascension up the coaching ranks either.

"He ran the defense," Mathis said. "He just understood the game of football. He knew every check we wanted to make, knew everything the defense was going to get in, called out all the formations. He was a film junkie. He made my life a whole lot easier."

Mathis still recalls college recruiters thinking Zach was too short – part of the reason why he landed at North Texas instead of some other bigger program, and probably part of the reason why he went undrafted, too. Zach worked to make sure it didn't matter.

"He's a workaholic. He won't let anybody outwork him," Mathis said.

A thirst for knowledge of the game and a tireless work ethic. Everyone would have seen coaching coming if Zach wasn't such a good player.